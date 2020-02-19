She Speaks: Tiffany Boone Had THIS To Say About Leaving ‘The Chi’ Amid Sexual Harassment Claims

It’s been two years since budding actress Tiffany Boone abruptly existed the critically acclaimed Showtime series The Chi, and we haven’t heard much from her about the incident since then. That is, until now. The 33-year old Baltimore native took to Instagram on Wednesday to speak out about her departure from the show after alleging that she was harassed by co-star Jason Mitchell.

Boone wrote in a lengthy Instagram post:

“The weight of what I was leaving behind felt like a ton, but the weight of my responsibility to speak up was even heavier. I felt that if I didn’t speak up, other voices that were trying to be heard would be silenced.”

She continued

“Not everyone was interested in creating a work environment that was conducive to each person feeling safe, seen and heard. At this time, I am not in a place where I am conformable sharing any more than I already have. I left the show, hoping changes would be made to create a better workplace for everyone involved.[…] I dishonored myself by staying in a situation that I knew wasn’t aligned with who I am or who I want to become.”

But Tiffany hasn’t let the mishap keep her from her work. Since leaving The Chi in 2018, she’s appeared in Jordan Peele’s Amazon series “Hunters” and Hulu’s “Little Fires Everywhere. As for Jason Mitchell, he continues to deny Boone’s allegations and even claimed to not know exactly what they are. During an interview with the Breakfast Club in November, he told the hosts:

“They weren’t exactly specific with me about anything and I was a little baffled by that. Had me and Tiffany ever had a situation where, I don’t know, if she might have felt sexually harassed, I can bet my bottom dollar that she would have told me about myself in that moment.”

The Chi’s creator Lena Waithe got dragged earlier this year for her comments about the incident, and has since been silent on the matter. However, when asked if she’d ever work with Mitchell again, the Emmy winner told ABC News:

“I think it really just sort of depends on the work that takes place, and that kind of stuff. It’s really a hard thing to speak to, to be honest, because, you know, only time will really tell like what happens.”

Thoughts?

