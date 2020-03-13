So Fire: JoJo Drops New Visual For “Man” Starring Ari Lennox, Tinashe, & More

After opening up about everything she’s been through in the music industry, JoJo is back in full effect. The “Leave (Get Out)” singer-songwriter dropped a visual for her new single “Man,” an upbeat tune that follows JoJo as she celebrates herself and sings about the kind of guy she needs in her life.

The video is fun to watch — JoJo’s dancing in several different scenes, some of which feature a few of your faves. That’s right, she’s got Ari Lennox, Tinashe, Francia Raisa, JinJoo from DNCE, and pro dancer JoJo Gomez in the video too. “I’m gonna need a f*ckin’ man, someone who want me like a fan… I need somebody who can love me like I love me,” she sings, as her girls join in on the good time.

ALSO: Looking At These Photos, You’d Never Guess Grown-ish Star Francia Raisa Turns 31 Today

JoJo hit Instagram when the song first dropped to thank fans and her team:

“DAMN!! first single ‘MAN’ from my upcoming album ‘good to know’ is out and available everywhere starting right now!! WHAAAAAAAT?! YES!!!!! go ahead and stream dat sh*t from wherever you are currently self-quarantined,” she joked. “It’s guaranteed to make you feel like the fly resilient strong immune system having individual you are. MAY 1st- the album drops. PS- the physical copy might just have some extra treats for youuuuuuu 😘 so thankful, man. THANK U THANK U THANK U THANK U to my team and my fans and my friends for keeping me going and somewhat sane! Mwahahahhha. Let’s MFING GOOOOOOO.”

Check out the first single from her album up top. You’ve got to love her!

Also On Global Grind: