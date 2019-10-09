Candid Convos: Summer Walker & Ari Lennox Talk Freeing The Nipple, Monogamy, Lace Fronts And More For Apple Music

Summer Walker is not to be slept on.

After dropping her debut album Over It, the Atlanta singer-songwriter hit fans with the posh video for her single “Playing Games” featuring Bryson Tiller. And now, she’s partnered with Apple for a very special conversation, in which she and the equally honest Ari Lennox chat about everything they’re “over.” The convo covers a range of topics, from plastic surgery to relationships and more.

As you’ve probably already guessed, it’s a very amusing interview. They get right into it and first on Summer’s list is waxing. “I feel like the D has to be good enough for me to get a wax. I’m not going through that pain for no damn reason,” she tells Ari, who hilariously asks “Ok…. so, then do you prefer hair?”

TUNE IN: City Girls Drop “JT First Day Out”

They’re also over bras. “I like my titties to be free… that’s why they’re always peaking out and saying ‘hello.’ They know I care about them.” “We’re gonna free our f*cking nipples right now!” Ari yells, to which Summer replies “Not right now.”

Watch the HILARIOUS clip up top and learn a little something about our faves.