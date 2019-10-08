CLOSE
Summer Walker Drops Posh New Visual For “Playing Games” Featuring Bryson Tiller

Tune in below.

After releasing her debut studio album Over It to rave reviews, Summer Walker hit fans with a new visual for the extended version of her single “Playing Games.”

While the track features Bryson Tiller‘s vocals, he doesn’t appear in the Christine Yuan-directed clip. Instead, Summer is juggling different boy toys, all of whom seem to be under her full control. Her lyrics tell a different story, though. Paying homage to Destiny’s Child, she sings…

“So won’t you say my name, say my name/If you claim you want me, it ain’t no thang/You acting kind of shady/You ain’t been calling me baby/Boy, you gon’ stop playing games…”

In a photo celebrating the release of her project, Summer told fans on Instagram I had my life all planned out, guess I just gotta go w the flow now. 🤷🏽‍♀️”

Watch her latest visual up top and let us know what you think.

