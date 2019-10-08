Summer Walker Drops Posh New Visual For “Playing Games” Featuring Bryson Tiller

After releasing her debut studio album Over It to rave reviews, Summer Walker hit fans with a new visual for the extended version of her single “Playing Games.”

While the track features Bryson Tiller‘s vocals, he doesn’t appear in the Christine Yuan-directed clip. Instead, Summer is juggling different boy toys, all of whom seem to be under her full control. Her lyrics tell a different story, though. Paying homage to Destiny’s Child, she sings…

“So won’t you say my name, say my name/If you claim you want me, it ain’t no thang/You acting kind of shady/You ain’t been calling me baby/Boy, you gon’ stop playing games…”

In a photo celebrating the release of her project, Summer told fans on Instagram “I had my life all planned out, guess I just gotta go w the flow now. 🤷🏽‍♀️”

Watch her latest visual up top and let us know what you think.