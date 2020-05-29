First Look: Nia Long & Omar Epps Reunite For Steamy Netflix Thriller ‘Fatal Affair’

Nia Long and Omar Epps are reuniting more than 20 years after they starred in In Too Deep together and their latest flick sounds very exciting.

Both cult classic legends in their own right, the two teamed up for a Netflix thriller titled Fatal Affair, due July 16. Ahead of the film’s release, the streaming giant has provided first look images that are pretty steamy and have us feeling very nostalgic.

“Ellie (Nia Long) tries to mend her marriage with her husband Marcus (Stephen Bishop) after a brief encounter with an old friend David (Omar Epps) only to find that David is more dangerous and unstable than she’d realized,” a quick synopsis reads. Fatal Affair is directed by Peter Sullivan (who loves an obsessive romance flick), written by Sullivan and Rasheeda Garner, and produced by Barry Barnholtz, Brian Nolan, Jeffrey Schenck and Nia Long.

If you haven’t seen In Too Deep, we won’t ruin it for you, but the late ’90s crime thriller stars Long, Epps, LL Cool J, Pam Grier, and more in an action-packed film about an undercover cop’s attempt at taking down a crime lord’s empire — that is, until he realizes he enjoys the life of a gangster. It’s definitely worth the watch.

More photos from their upcoming flick together below. Let us know if you’ll be tuning in.

