Rest In Peace, Cameron: Skai Jackson Dedicates This Stunning ‘DWTS’ Performance To Her Late Costar

Skai Jackson‘s most recent performance on Dancing with the Stars earned her the top score of the season!

Dancing to John Legend’s “Ordinary People” on Monday, October 5, the Disney Channel star performed the foxtrot with dance partner Alan Bernsten. Ever sweet, Skai dedicated the moment to her late Jessie costar, Cameron Boyce. “I want this dance to be dedicated to Cameron Boyce, who was a really close friend of mine and costar,” the 18-year-old said. “He was in my life for half of my life, which was crazy… we built up this bond for years and years and years.”

“He molded me into the person that I am now… of course I miss him every day, but I have him on my phone case so I get to see him,” she continued. “It just makes me a little bit sad, of course… he’s not here… but I know that he would be really proud of me. He loved Dancing with the Stars and he loved dancing.” Cameron Boyce died at just 20 years old, last year, after he was found unresponsive in his home. The L.A. coroner confirmed his death was caused by epilepsy.

Skai earned the first 10 of the season, with an overall score of 28 — which is also the best score so far this season. Watch up top and may Cameron rest in peace.