Tune In: Netflix Drops The Official Release Date, Key Art For ‘Selena: The Series’

Following a teaser released last year, Netflix’s bio-series about the late Selena Quintanilla gets an official release date and key art treatment.

Here’s a quick synopsis, in case you missed it:

Before she became the Queen of Tejano Music, Selena Quintanilla was a young girl from Texas with big dreams and an even bigger voice. The two-part coming-of-age drama Selena: The Series explores the once-in-a-generation performer’s journey as a young artist, from singing small gigs in Corpus Christi with her family to becoming one of the most successful Latin artists of all time — and the years of grit and sacrifice the Quintanilla family navigated together before Selena’s meteoric rise to fame.

From executive producers Jaime Dávila, Rico Martinez, Hiromi Kamata, Suzette Quintanilla, Simran A. Singh and Moises Zamora, Selena: The Series was created by Zamora, with Don Todd (“This is Us”) consulting, and stars Christian Serratos, Gabriel Chavarria, Ricardo Chavira, Noemí Gonzalez, and Seidy López.

Jennifer Lopez famously portayed Selena in the 1997 critically acclaimed coming-of-age film, so it will be interesting to see the streaming giant’s take on the late icon’s story. Part one of the two-part series premieres December 4… tune into the announcement video below.