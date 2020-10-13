Queen Of Her Castle: This Moment Between LeBron James & His Baby Girl Zhuri Was Just Too Sweet

https://www.instagram.com/p/B8OsKm4gQhe/

After winning the 2020 NBA Finals, LeBron returned home to continue his epic run.

Celebrating his baby girl’s birthday a little early this year, King James surprised little Zhuri with the best playhouse we’ve ever seen. At 5 years old (she turns 6 on October 22nd), Zhuri already owns her own lavish chunk of property. The custom playhouse has its own play kitchen, study room, windows, beautiful flooring, and more.

LeBron hit Instagram Stories to show off his princess. “How your house look just like the big house though?” he asks. “What, you got a lil break from school now? That’s hilarious.” “Oh my bad, I got your floor dirty,” he says laughing, as Zhuri cleans up behind him. It was all too sweet.

Check out a clip of the beautiful #GirlDad moment below. Their relationship is way too cute!

