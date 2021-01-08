Trending: New TikTok #BussItChallenge Has The Girls Serving Viral Looks

Another day, another TikTok challenge. The #BussItChallenge is a new twist on a ‘makeover’ challenge which involves going from comfortable casual wear to full glam at the drop of a beat. The challenge features rapper and social media influencer Erica Banks’ song “Buss It.” This challenge is slowly dominating Beyoncé’s Internet, and it’s giving people a reason to feel good and get dressed up. There are so many entertaining videos, but we chose a few of our favorites so you can skip sifting through the hashtag for yourself.
First off, this is us rooting for everyone participating in the challenge.
Me scrolling through these #BussItChallenge videos ❤️ pic.twitter.com/VO238LZmjf
Okay, back to our favorites from the #BussItChallenge.
My favourite video of the #BussItChallenge pic.twitter.com/I4a6COkmaf
Get into these transformations.
37 weeks pregnant 😩😩 #BussItChallenge pic.twitter.com/yLbjmpDdmA
Wait a minute. That was impressive, because you won’t catch us carrying our weight plus a baby trying to buss it. Kudos to this young lady.
So I decidedly try out the 😁😩🌚#BussItChallenge pic.twitter.com/cspn4YSY8M
We love a relaxed bonnet and pajamas look. She even gave a little twerk before the full out glam and buss it ministry.
I had so much fomo! 😭 #BussItChallenge pic.twitter.com/fULCiqgrZB
Great, now we have FOMO!
So… FOMO had me by the neck 😅 #BussItChallenge pic.twitter.com/Mbn0vi87mZ
It’s the self-care for us! Sis has on her mask, hair tied and effortlessly transitioned into the baddest bih.
Why didn’t anyone tell me how hard this was 🥴 my legs are still vibrating 😂 #BussItChallenge pic.twitter.com/1I5DEGqgBd
Yes, we love that she added a bit of flair. Praying for your knees! As for those watching, use caution when trying this challenge at home.
Lord have mercy😩🔥 #BussItChallenge pic.twitter.com/po7FJu5UUw
Her glow is breathtaking. She did not come to play!
I did this at 2am #BussItChallenge 🥺✨ pic.twitter.com/LThLKk9ge9
The night owls have entered the challenge. At this point, Meg has some fierce competition the way you ladies’ knees are set up.
The only #BussItChallenge I can do 😭 pic.twitter.com/DBUAGzqgrb
Alright now, the girls are so creative. She hand painted an entire cityscape on her face!
Dis the one 🤤#BussItChallengepic.twitter.com/szFFq5oP72
Stay hydrated my friends! The girls came to give it to you!
Let me just drop this here.👀 #BussItChallenge pic.twitter.com/wmJKFCfVlC
And, DID! Come on slow motion. It’s the effects that really set this challenge apart from the rest.
Well, that’s all for now. Explore the hashtag #BussItChallenge on social media and share your favorites with us. If you needed a sign to do it, here’s your motivation.
If you looking for a sign to do the #BussItChallenge…. this is it! pic.twitter.com/YfL8RM9mvV
Happy scrolling!
Me scrolling through the #BussItChallenge pic.twitter.com/pnL61SYY98
Watching black women partake in the #BussItChallenge pic.twitter.com/Mqn1Xnqr1f
Yea I wanna see all the #BussItChallenge videos pic.twitter.com/2yDYpDVbLJ
