Renni Rucci Kicks Off 2021 With A New Visual For “Hands On Ya Knees” Featuring Kevin Gates [Video]

Renni Rucci is starting 2021 off strong by releasing a brand new music video for her latest track, “Hands On Ya Knees” featuring Kevin Gates. Directed by Des Gray, the rapper brings lyrics to life as a Dominatrix who controls an exploratory dungeon. As she parades around in multiple exotic looks, clients enjoy rooms designed for their role-played desires.

When asked about the concept of the music video, the revealed, “I wanted the video to be very different from what we see right now. A visual that when you turn it on you watch it from beginning to end like we used to and not just play it because you like the song.”

She continued, “ Everyone worked very hard on this from the dancers, the glam crew, the directors to the set crew. Ultimately, I believe that’s really what made it as great as it is, the dedication everyone had to really execute and bring my vision to life.”

Real Bitch Radio, coming this Winter on Wolf Pack Global Music. The album will also be accompanied by a new podcast hosted by Rucci herself, a surprise she revealed during a recent interview with Angela Yee and Gigi McGuire of their Even though he’s featured as a guest on the song, Kevin Gates does not appear as one of Rucci’s clients in the video–but the new song will appear on Renni Rucci’s highly-anticipated upcoming project,, coming this Winter on Wolf Pack Global Music. The album will also be accompanied by a new podcast hosted by Rucci herself, a surprise she revealed during a recent interview with Angela Yee and Gigi McGuire of their Lip Service podcast.

While you wait for the album and the podcast to drop, check out the video for “Hands On Ya Knees” below:

