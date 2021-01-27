Tune In: Summer Walker Embraces Motherhood In Beautiful New “Body” Video

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Today is a special day, as Summer Walker blessed fans with the long-awaited video for her song “Body.” Appearing on her platinum debut Over It, “Body” has been a fan-favorite track since the critically acclaimed album dropped in 2019.

In the visual, a serene Summer is seen embracing motherhood and showing off her baby bump with the picturesque landscapes of Malibu and Calabasas serving as her backdrop. You’ll quickly notice, it’s just Summer by her lonesome — but true fans know going solo dolo isn’t at all odd for the introverted and introspective singer. Tune into the official video below.

In case you missed it, Summer recently announced she and boyfriend London On Da Track are expecting their first child together. In addition to sharing her journey as a first-time mother, she continues to speak out about mental health issues, urging her fans to do all they can to heal from childhood trauma.

“Bags & chains are nice but seriously if you’re willing to drop that type of money you should really consider investing in a spiritual life coach & a therapist. Mann that sh*t is really liberating. It’s essential for healing that childhood trauma that WE ALL have (shadow work) & plays a major part in transitioning into a well rounded multifaceted evolved & mature adult,” she captioned a recent photo, in part, playfully deceiving less woke fans with a full-on view of her backside. “You’ll stop hurting yourself & others only opening soo many doors mentally spiritually physically & financially.”

In addition to Summer’s “Body” drop, it looks like we can look forward to a Love Renaissance record featuring the one, the only Chloe Bailey in the near future. Swipe left on the posts below.

