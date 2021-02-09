‘The Best Man’ Limited Series To Debut On Peacock With Original Cast Members

Sammy is an Atlanta Native placing her stamp on everything pop culture, through her digital content brand Sammy Approved TV. To some, Sammy is a creative storyteller dedicating most of her time to producing content and experiences that build conversation and community around music and pop culture.

The latest streaming platform taking over is Peacock, and this next limited dramedy series is sure to get fans tuned in. The platform ordered 10 episodes of a new series inspired by the classic Black film The Best Man entitled, The Best Man: Final Chapters. The star-studded original cast of actors including Morris Chestnut, Taye Diggs, Regina Hall, Terrance Howard, Nia Long and Sanaa Lathan are all set to return in the short series that does not yet have a release date.

In the original film debuting in 1999, The Best Man follows soon-to-be bestselling novelist and committed bachelor Harper Stewart, portrayed by Taye Diggs, as he attempts to hide that his spicy new book is loosely based on the love lives of his tight-knit group of friends. Harper is chosen to be the best man at his friend, played by Chestnut, Lance’s wedding, and all of his friends will be in attendance. When an advance copy of the book makes its way into the hands of an ex-flame, Jordan Armstrong, played by Nia Long, Harper attempts to keep all of it under wraps. If you have seen the timeless film, you know exactly how it all pans out.

Based upon the eponymous Universal film franchise written and directed by Malcolm D. Lee, the series will catch up with Harper, Robyn, Jordan, Lance, Quentin, Shelby, Candace, and Murch as relationships evolve and past grievances resurface in the unpredictable stages of midlife crisis meets midlife renaissance.

The Chairman of Entertainment Content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, Susan Rovner, says, “We’re excited to reunite this beloved cast for a limited series run of ‘The Best Man’ for Peacock. With a powerhouse duo like Malcolm and Dayna at the helm, fans will fall in love with our favorite group of friends all over again.”

The series writer and director, Malcolm D. Lee, expresses his excitement to get the cast back together and The Best Man franchise back on screen.

“Here we go! The band is back together! I am very excited to bring these iconic characters back to the fans who have supported us through this franchise,” said Malcolm D. Lee. “We are thrilled to deliver everything one would expect from this group of friends in ‘The Best Man’ universe and take them through their final chapters. We can’t wait! I told you it wouldn’t be 14 more years.”

Lee has his hands full working on the new Space Jam: A New Legacy film, a pilot for NBC At That Age, and an adaptation of Terry McMillan’s novel with Viola Davis entitled The Classic.

Fillm and television writer and producer, Dayna North is happy to partner with Lee on the new series noting that, “‘The Best Man’ films were a cultural touchstone during my college days — and they’ve remained influential pop culture references to this day,” said Dayna Lynn North. “I’ve grown up laughing with these characters, copying their dance moves, and grieving at their losses. I am overjoyed to be partnering with Malcolm D. Lee and this amazing cast to adapt this iconic franchise at Peacock.”

North is known for her work with award-winning dramedy HBO series, Insecure, which she was a writer, executive producer and showrunner on. She is currently co-writing and executive producing Young Love, the anticipated series adaptation of the Academy award-winning short, “Hair Love.”

The series is four years in the making. Universal Television President Erin Underhill comments, “When Malcolm joined the UTV family, our first conversation was about our collective desire to bring his groundbreaking Universal feature franchise to television. Three years and one pandemic later, we’re on the brink of doing just that. I’m thrilled for us all to see this goal come to fruition.”

We will continue to update you with more on The Best Man: Final Chapters coming to Peacock soon.

