Behind The Scenes: Sanaa Lathan Will Take On Catwoman In ‘Harley Quinn’ Series

Sanaa Lathan will take on another reiteration of Catwoman in season two of the animated series Harley Quinn.

According to Shadow and Act, the showrunners for the series, Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker, made the announcement. The show centers on the titular Batman villain and her adventures around the underbelly of Gotham City. In an interview with Geeks Worldwide, Halpern explained the role of Catwoman and many other characters in the second season.

“Well, we’ve already completed the second thirteen eps that will air hopefully this year at some point or maybe next so I can tell you some,” Halpern explained. “Catwoman is going to be in it, Batgirl, and then yeah we toss some randos in there. We take a trip off-planet for an episode so you might see some faces you normally wouldn’t. I’m trying to think of a super random one. Oh! Doctor Trapp. I defy even the most hardcore DC fan to know who Doctor Trapp is.”

Lathan has made a name for herself in movies like Love and Basketball and Alien v. Predator. She also recently appeared in the “Replay” episode of the Jordan Peele-produced The Twilight Zone. Lathan revealed that she’d be voicing Catwoman at the American Black Film Festival last year, but things were confirmed on DC Daily.

You can watch Harley Quinn on the streaming site DC Universe and peep the trailer for season one below.

