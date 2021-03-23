Pop Smoke Reportedly Ties Prince For Second Longest No. 1 On Billboard’s ‘Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums’ Chart

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Pop Smoke‘s reign couldn’t be stopped, even in death.

The slain rapper is making music history as reports state his album Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon has tied Prince’s Purple Rain as the second longest number one album on Billboard’s R&B/Rap charts.

“This week, the late rapper’s posthumous debut, Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon has spent 19 consecutive weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums. It now ties Prince’s Purple Rain as the second longest ever to hold the spot,” Rap Radar writes. “With the most weeks at No. 1 since M.C. Hammer’s Please Hammer, Don’t Hurt Em in 1990, the LP now surpasses Michael Jackson’s Bad, and leaves only Jackson’s Thriller as the only leader with 37 weeks.”

It’s going to take some real muscle for Pop Smoke’s debut to continue on for another 18 weeks to beat Thriller‘s 37 weeks total, but we’re not counting him out. As Rap Radar goes on to note, several of Pop’s singles have reached double platinum status and beyond, including “Hello”, “Got It On Me”, “Something Special” (platinum); “Mood Swings”, “The Woo”, “What You Know About Love” (double platinum); “Dior“ (3x platinum; and, “For The Night” (4x platinum).

Following the heartbreaking murder of Pop Smoke, Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon was executive produced by 50 Cent. We will continue to keep you updated on the album’s success.

