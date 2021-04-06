Corvette, Corvette! Watch These Cool TikTok Creators Perform Their Viral Dances On ‘Fallon’

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Social media and streaming services continue to entertain the world throughout the coronavirus pandemic. That said, it’s only right the creators of this generation’s most viral dances are shown some love for bringing everyone joy during this difficult time — and that’s what the most recent episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon was all about.

“On our last show, we did a bit with Addison Rae where she taught me eight viral TikTok dances. Now we recognize that the creators of those dances deserve to have their own spotlight, so some of the creators will join me to talk about how their dance went viral and then perform the dance themselves,” Fallon announced at the start of the clip up top.

Tune in to see Mya Nicole Johnson, Chris Cotter, Dorien Scott, and other influencers talk about creating the viral dances to Cardi B’s “Up,” Pop Hunna’s “Adderall,” Meg Thee Stallion’s “Savage,” and more. It’s beautiful to see these fun-loving creators, many of whom are Black, get their flowers.

Let us know which viral dance has been your favorite to watch and perform.

