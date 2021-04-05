The Season 2 Trailer For ‘The Circle’ Is Finally Here — Tune In!

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Netflix had viewers on the edge of their seats when the company released season one of its competition series, The Circle, last year.

Imitating life as we currently know it, the game isolates its players as they attempt to climb in popularity. Each player’s standing is based on their social media profiles, which, just like in real life, may or may not be sincere. Not we’ve got another season on our hands and it looks like it’s going to be just as entertaining as the first. One of Netflix’s Too Hot To Handle contestants have even joined in on the fun! Here’s the official synopsis for round 2:

“Season 2 of The Circle returns bigger and better, with more twists, turns, and shade thrown in all 13 episodes! A cast of eight new contestants enter The Circle, where they flirt, befriend, piss off, and compete in challenges against each other on a unique social media platform to earn the ultimate cash prize as top influencer. With $100k on the line, will they be able to earn clout and figure out who is real and who is a catfish? The Circle is a four-week must-watch social media competition launching on April 14 and continuing with new episodes on April 21, 28, and finale on May 5th.”

Check out the official trailer up top, plus cast and crew credits below, and let us know if you’ll be tuning in.

Host: Michelle Buteau is back as host for Season 2.

Contestants: Too Hot to Handle‘s Chloe (22, from Essex, UK), Bryant (27, from Chico, CA), Courtney (28, from Los Angeles, CA), Deleesa (32, from Bronx, NY), Jack (20, from New Haven, CT), Lee (58, from Dallas, TX), Savannah (25, from Los Angeles, CA) and Terelisha (34, from Dallas, TX)

Executive Producers: Stephen Lambert, Tim Harcourt, Jo Harcourt Smith, and Toni Ireland for Studio Lambert; Richard Foster and Chet Fenster for Motion Content Group.