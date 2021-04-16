Como La Flor: Netflix Drops Official Trailer For Part 2 Of ‘Selena: The Series’

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Good news: Netflix dropped the official trailer for the second part of Selena: The Series just in time for the late legend’s birthday today.

Reminding us of the classic 1997 film, starring Jennifer Lopez, part 2 features many of the moments Selena’s grown most famous for. From her love life to her iconic fashion choices and struggle with fan club founder Yolanda Saldivar, it seems Netflix is leaving no stone unturned. Here’s the official part 2 synopsis:

“Now on the brink of stardom, Selena Quintanilla’s journey through the Tejano music world continues. Learning how to handle her newfound success, Selena struggles to balance, family, love, and a burgeoning career. Part 2 of Selena: The Series chronicles the years of hard work and sacrifice the Quintanilla family navigate together as she becomes the most successful female Latin artist of all time.”

In the trailer, we see Selena rise to fame, fight for love, and describe what she would like her legacy to be long after she is gone. Watch those bittersweet moments, plus cast and crew info, below. The final part of the two-part series is due next month, May 4.

Format: 9 episodes

Cast: Christian Serratos, Gabriel Chavarria, Ricardo Chavira, Noemí Gonzalez, Seidy López, Jesse Posey, Julio Macias, and Natasha Perez

Creator: Moises Zamora

Executive Producers: Jaime Dávila, Rico Martinez, Suzette Quintanilla, Simran A. Singh, Hiromi Kamata, and Moises Zamora

Directors: Hiromi Kamata and Katina Medina Mora