Say It Ain’t So: Kenya Barris Reveals ‘black-ish’ Has Been Renewed For Its Final Season

Sammy is an Atlanta Native placing her stamp on everything pop culture, through her digital content brand Sammy Approved TV. To some, Sammy is a creative storyteller dedicating most of her time to producing content and experiences that build conversation and community around music and pop culture.

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

black-ish creator Kenya Barris announced the show is coming to an end after eight successful seasons on a recent Instagram post last Friday, May 14.

“To ALL the people in the world I love, honor, respect and care for it is both exciting and bittersweet to share that black-ish been RENEWED by ABC for it’s EIGHTH… and FINAL SEASON,” he caption his Instagram post announcing the show’s final season. “In this day and age it is rare to get to decide when your show should come to an end, and we are grateful along with ABC to be able to make this final season exactly what we’d hoped for – and to do it with the entire and AMAZINGLY STELLAR cast coming back to close this chapter out with us the right way!”

The ABC series currently has two spinoffs on television. mixed-ish, which ABC recently announced has been cancelled and grown-ish, starring Yara Shahidi which airs on Freeform. According to Shadow and Act, there is a third spinoff in development at ABC entitled old-ish.

The show starring Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross has worked to highlight the modern day Black family in a light that we haven’t seen since the early days of The Cosby Show. The series tackles current events through the scope of the fictional Johnson family. black-ish writers have discussed a range of topics from the global pandemic, systemic racism, voting and the progression of social justice in our respective communities. The franchise has done particularly well over the years, and the Emmy-nominated show is responsible for catapulting the careers of a young Marsai Martin, Miles Brown and Shahidi.

Barris’ shares his gratitude for those who made the show possible over the years, and acknowledges the bittersweet moment. View the full post and statement below.

Also On Global Grind: