Must-Watch: ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ Breaks Hulu Record On Premiere Day [Details]

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Back in May, Hulu dropped a teaser for an upcoming show titled Nine Perfect Strangers. The star-studded limited series arrived August 18th and according to reports, is now the most-watched original premiere on the streamer. Starring Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy, Regina Hall, Tiffany Boone, Manny Jacinto and more, Nine Perfect Strangers is based on the bestselling novel by Liane Moriarty. It takes place at a wellness resort that promises healing and transformation to problematic, stressed out city-dwellers. Of course there are some underlying secrets and an eeriness about the resort that ropes you right into the show, which we have a feeling will be one of the best this year.

The Handmaid’s Tale previously held the title for most-watched original series ever on premiere day, as reported by Hulu and detailed by Deadline. However, Nine Perfect Strangers has beat the award-winning series’ record.

“Hulu’s Nine Perfect Strangers has gotten off to a strong ratings start. As usual, no hard numbers are being released, but the high-profile limited series, starring Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy, was the most-watched Hulu original ever — drama, comedy, limited series or unscripted — on premiere day as well as after five days on the service,” Deadline states, adding “That includes all seasons of The Handmaid’s Tale, The Act, and others.”

Nine Perfect Strangers dropped three episodes when it premiered last week and the fourth will be available tomorrow, August 25. Be sure to tune in every Wednesday and join us in congratulating the ensemble cast.

ALSO: The #ScholarshipChallenge Has Grandmothers Cursing Their Grandbabies Out Left & Right [Videos]