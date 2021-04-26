Nicole Kidman, Regina Hall, & More Star In Hulu’s ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ [Teaser]

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Get excited because we’re in for a ride with Hulu’s latest offering, Nine Perfect Strangers.

Following critically acclaimed series Big Little Lies, Nicole Kidman is starring in yet another project for the streaming service. In true Kidman fashion, she’ll play opposite some of the most interesting, talented names in the business, including Regina Hall, Melissa McCarthy, Manny Jacinto, Tiffany Boone, and more.

An official release date hasn’t been announced just yet, but here’s the synopsis:

Based on the bestselling novel by Liane Moriarty, Nine Perfect Strangers takes place at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation as nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living. Watching over them during this ten-day retreat is the resort’s director Masha (played by Nicole Kidman), a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies. However, these nine “perfect” strangers have no idea what is about to hit them.

We’re particularly happy to see Regina Hall in this upcoming thriller series, as she’s got a big screen catalogue as long and impressive as the best of them, but is rarely acknowledged as the talented, diverse actress she is. Tiffany Boone, who went viral for her portrayal young Mia Warren in Little Fires Everywhere, is another exciting casting choice. There’s no doubt, the ladies are going to bring it.

In case you missed it, the teaser up top dropped during the 2021 Oscars this past Sunday. Check it out!

