Wow, What An Ending: Fans React To ‘The Falcon And The Winter Soldier’ Season Finale

Marvel sure is showing out for it’s first foray into television.

Following hit series WandaVision, Marvel Cinematic Universe dropped the next tv series in its lineup — The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, starring Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes. Trailing the two complex heroes as they team up against a group of violent super soldiers called the Flag Smashers, the show touches on issues of race in America, poverty across the world, mental health, and more. The storyline kept a great momentum throughout the entire season, but the finale was for sure the best episode of all 6.

So, what went down?

In episode 6, the battle between the Avengers and the Flag Smashers has come to a head with super soldier leader Karli Morgenthau attempting to sacrifice a group of hostages for her cause against the government. Sam Wilson a.k.a The Falcon has finally accepted his duty as the next Captain America, and the Power Broker’s identity is revealed.

Karli ends up apologizing for her actions just before succumbing to a gunshot wound, the hostages are saved, and Sam Wilson goes viral in a monologue about how poverty and helplessness fuel anger. His speech hit home — not only in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but in real life as well.

In another incredible moment, viewers are brought to tears as Sam makes sure Isaiah Bradley is honored and given his flowers. Bradley, a Black man, was the government’s first super soldier, but in stark contrast to how Steve Rogers was treated, Bradley was jailed and experimented on. And, almost just as tearjerking, Bucky Barnes finds a little happiness and peace. See reactions from fans below!

