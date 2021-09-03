Watch: Victoria Monét Delivers A Groovy Visual For “Coastin'”

Sammy is an Atlanta Native placing her stamp on everything pop culture, through her digital content brand Sammy Approved TV. To some, Sammy is a creative storyteller dedicating most of her time to producing content and experiences that build conversation and community around music and pop culture.

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Victoria Monét delivers in “Coastin'” music video. The singer dropped a 70s-themed visual for her fans to groove to.

Just months after giving birth to her daughter Hazel, Monét releases a sexy, fun song for the summer. The singer and songwriter wrote the single while she was six months pregnant in late 2020.

“When I was younger, I never really imagined having much sex appeal when I was pregnant,” Monét details to Essence. “But being pregnant, I felt more empowered, embraced my curves. It makes you feel sexy. There’s just another level of confidence that comes from going through that experience.”

Monét sings the catchy hook, “I’ma make it go north, south, east, west coast.” The groovy single interpolates Keni Burke’s “Risin’ to the Top,” which famously sampled the 1983 Mary Jane Girls’ classic song “All Night Long.” The new mom is serving up a sexy, glamorous vibe with her friends as they dine, dance, and skate to the beat.

The video also features social media personality Rickey Thompson, who steals the show adding even more flair to the diner and late night disco experience.

Victoria Monét has written for some of the biggest pop stars like Ariana Grande, Nas and Chris Brown. She has declared that it is finally her moment, and we are here for it all. Keep shining, Victoria Monét!

Watch the “Coastin'” video below.

Also On Global Grind: