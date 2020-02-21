A$$ Like That: 10 Photos Of Victoria Monét Showing Off Her Curves

Despite already having a successful career as a songwriter for years, 2019 might’ve been Victoria Monét‘s breakout year, considering she co-wrote two of Ariana Grande‘s biggest hits “Thank U, Next” and “7 Rings”. She also released a successful single with Grande called “Monopoly” and showed off her pristine thigh meats in the “Ass Like That” music video. If anything, the video was an indication of what’s in store for 2020. Good music and a toned posterior for the world to relish.

Monét continued to show off her curves in her latest music video “Moment”. Throughout the trippy clip, Monét holds her man tight as they transition through landscapes for a season of loving. Monét is sexy and vulnerable, and she even gives us a surprise ending that let’s us know she’s still in control the whole time.

In a press release, Monét described “Moment” as “a song about lust transformed to reality. A psychedelic, musical mini world for a sensual dream that comes true after building tension. It’s a song encouraging a lover to step up to the beauty once imagined and make the satisfaction worth all of the salvation at last.”

