Spooky SZN: Netflix’s ‘Locke & Key’ Returns With A Mysterious Season 2 Trailer

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

After teasing season two of Locke & Key last month, Netflix has released the first official trailer for the series.

Based on the best-selling comic book franchise by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez, season one followed a family who moved to their ancestral home, Keyhouse, after their father’s mysterious death. There, they find magical keys that may be connected to their dad’s disappearance. The mystery heats up in season 2, as an evil figure stops at nothing to steal the keys from the Locke children.

Here’s the series synopsis, courtesy of Netflix:

“After their father is murdered under mysterious circumstances, the three Locke siblings and their mother move into their ancestral home, Keyhouse, which they discover is full of magical keys that may be connected to their father’s death. As the Locke children explore the different keys and their unique powers, a mysterious demon awakens — and will stop at nothing to steal them. From Carlton Cuse (Lost, Bates Motel) and Meredith Averill (The Haunting of Hill House), Locke & Key is a coming-of-age mystery about love, loss, and the unshakable bonds that define family.”

Check out the trailer up top, plus cast information below, and let us know if you’ll be tuning in. Season 2 drops October 22, just in time for Spooky SZN.

ALSO: Rest In Peace | Georgia Mom Reportedly Killed In Her Sleep By Neighbor Who Was Cleaning Her Gun [Details]

Cast: Darby Stanchfield (Nina Locke), Connor Jessup (Tyler Locke), Emilia Jones (Kinsey Locke), Jackson Robert Scott (Bode Locke), Petrice Jones (Scot Cavendish), Bill Heck (Rendell Locke), Thomas Mitchell Barnett (Sam Lesser), Coby Bird (Rufus Whedon), Jesse Camacho (Doug Brazelle), Asha Bromfield (Zadie Wells), Griffin Gluck (Gabe), Hallea Jones (Eden), Aaron Ashmore (Duncan Locke), Liyuo Abere (Jamie Bennett), and Brendan Hines (Josh Bennett)

Also On Global Grind: