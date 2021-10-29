Will Smith Opens Up About Suicidal Ideation In His ‘Best Shape Of My Life’ Trailer [Video]

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Back in May, Will Smith hit Instagram with a boomerang of his pandemic body, announcing to the world his plans of getting healthy again. In partnership with YouTube, the content king filmed a six-part docuseries titled Best Shape Of My Life that followed that journey — and now we’ve got an official trailer for the upcoming special, due November 8.

“This is the body that carried me through an entire pandemic and countless days grazing thru the pantry. I love this body, but I wanna FEEL better. No more midnight muffins…this is it! Imma get in the BEST SHAPE OF MY LIFE!!!!! Teaming up with @YouTube to get my health & wellness back on track. Hope it works! 😬,” Smith wrote on May 4, following a photo that he captioned “I’m gonna be real wit yall – I’m in the worst shape of my life.”

The new docuseries isn’t only going to be about hitting the gym, however — it’s also about the icon’s spiritual journey. In the trailer, Smith opens up about experiencing suicidal ideation in the past and carefully crafting his public persona to avoid vulnerability. Here’s an official synopsis:

“What starts as a docu-follow about Will’s desire to go from the “worst shape” of his life to a new movie star body evolved into a deeper, darker and more profound journey into Will’s psyche. With ‘Best Shape of My Life,’ Will finds himself questioning the very behaviors that have led to his success – and ultimately it’s on this search where his healing can begin, featuring meaningful moments with his family and those closest to him.”

Check out the trailer up top. The first two episodes will premiere November 8, followed by new episodes premiering daily only on Will Smith’s official YouTube channel, a press release states.

Also On Global Grind: