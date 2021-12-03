New Heat: Toosii Drops 3-Pack Capsule ‘Pretty Girls Love Toosii’ — Listen Here

Susanna Osborne, more affectionately known as Sukii, serves as an Associate Entertainment Editor for iOne Digital. The Spanish Harlem native got her start in blogging back in 2010 when she began covering Hip Hop’s rising stars for GlobalGrind. Music (and entertainment at large) are spaces Sukii continues to focus on as a writer, but her pen game knows no bounds. Since starting at iOne Digital in 2014, the Spelman College alum has contributed to the majority of iOne brands, often venturing into controversial topics such as women's rights, sex, and race relations. Follow her on Instagram and stay tuned.

Toosii is getting fans ready for the weekend with a new 3-song capsule appropriately titled Pretty Girls Love Toosii.

The helpless romantic, who just wrapped up his first-ever U.S. tour with sold-out shows in NYC, Chicago, Houston, and more, is due to perform for Rolling Loud Los Angeles next weekend. Ahead of entertaining his West Coast fans he dropped something for all the beautiful women out there.

In a statement the Syracuse-born, Raleigh-based artist had some kind words for the ladies. “I think every woman is pretty,” he said. “Whatever her shape, shade, or size, each has her own unique kind of beauty, rooted in her personality.”

The 3-song capsule starts off with the track “pretty girls” before diving into “never leave her” featuring Jacquees and ending with “shallow,” for which he dropped a new music video today. Check out the 6th Element-directed clip below. In it, Toosii is seen driving through the desert as asteroids fall from the sky. “Emotional and physical worlds continue to collide as we see Toosii in a variety of settings and catch glimpses of his girlfriend, immersed in an emotional struggle of her own,” a press release states.

Tune in and let us know what you think. Toosii, who is loved for songs like “Red Light,” “Love Cycle” featuring Summer Walker, and “f**ck marry kill,” has officially surpassed one billion combined streams globally. Join us in saluting the young King!

