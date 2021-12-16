Why Selena Gomez Taught Her Co-Stars Steve Martin & Martin Short The Meaning Of “WAP”

Chelsea Samuel is an Associate Editor at Global Grind, who writes under the moniker Sammy Approved. Chelsea currently creates content to provoke thought and conversation within Black and Brown culture and entertainment on a range of topics including music, television, film, lifestyle, and celebrity news. She has worked at Global Grind since 2020. As an Atlanta native, Chelsea has always taken pride in her hometown fueling her ear and love for music and culture. Her academic background in Television Production at Howard University further inspired the foundation of her brand Sammy Approved and the Approved Army online community.

After an 11 year hiatus, Selena Gomez makes her return to television in Hulu’s new true crime series Only Murders in the Building. The actress spoke with the LA Times about how she put her and her mom’s true crime fascination to good use in the series while teaching her co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short about the happenings in pop culture.

The series follows three strangers who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth. Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living among them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it’s too late.

Gomez plays Mabel and goes toe-to-toe with comedy legends Martin and Short, using a dry humored approach and detached millennial delivery to give room for her renowned co-stars to express freely. Gomez recently spoke to the publication from her New York apartment after having just returned from wardrobe fittings for the second season of the series.

The actress shared why she introduced her 70-something co-stars to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s massive hit “WAP” while filming.

“We’re a very musical set. We’ll sing all these beautiful songs. There’s lots of ‘Singin’ in the Rain’ and Broadway. Billie Holiday, Joni Mitchell,” Gomez shared in the interview. “But sometimes you’re on set for hours and hours, and I had the idea one day of putting “WAP” on in the background to see if they’d notice. It was just hysterical. Their reaction was like, ‘Wait. Wait, wait, wait.’ I even showed them live performances, and they were floored. Like, ‘People can do this nowadays?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, they can.’ So the real answer to [your question] is that [playing “WAP”] came from … boredom.”

