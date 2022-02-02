Crooked Man Comeback? Jason Ritter’s Return To ‘Raising Dion’ Isn’t Your Average Toxic Ex Experience

Janeé Bolden is the Senior Content Director of Pop Culture at iOne Digital and manages editorial strategy for Bossip and GlobalGrind. Janeé joined the BOSSIP team as a Senior Editor in 2009 and has been working with GlobalGrind since 2017. As a veteran journalist, Janeé has appeared on HLN, Revolt, Fox Soul, CBS "The Talk," and "BOSSIP on WeTV" as an expert in entertainment. Her byline has appeared in Variety, Black Enterprise, VIBE, XXL, and other publications. Famous for her naturally curly crown, Janeé is also vocal in her support of the Crown Act, through her lifestyle brand CurlMob. When she's not busy hiking with her dog Fletcher, Janeé enjoys researching delicious places to enjoy dim sum.

Where are our “Raising Dion” fans at?

Global Grind Sr. Content Director Janeé Bolden chopped it up with ‘Raising Dion’ star Jason Ritter about the new season and whether or not Pat qualifies as a toxic ex. We asked Ritter when it’s ok to take back said ex.

“Maybe if you can keep them in a glass box for as long as possible,” Ritter told Global Grind, adding “I do not think Nicole was very happy to see Pat. It’s a difficult situation that she’s put in because Pat is saying that he can maybe help and the most threatening thing that posed a danger to her son is back. So how much do you accept the help without allowing the vampire back in the house?”

Ritter also spoke about how he’s raising his own little superhero, a three-year-old daughter he shares with “Yellow Jackets” star Melanie Lynskey. Ritter revealed his little one might be more obedient than Dion, just not at bedtime.

“My daughter doesn’t have any superpowers but there are definitely some times where I’m like, ‘This is out of my league,” Ritter admitted.

“She’s pretty good, around bedtime it starts to get a bit crazy. Where you’re like, ‘Alright now we’ve got to calm down.’ She’ll be like ‘just this one more thing.’ She’s in a phase of real negotiation and always seems to have the upper hand in that. I think that’s one of the things most I love about this show. Watching Dion grow and become a little more independent and start to navigate not only friendships at school but a new friend that is making him do things that don’t feel so good, or lie to him mom or whatever it is. I enjoyed watching this new iteration as he’s becoming his own little man. And watching Nicole try to keep it all together.”

Jason also spoke about how he believes his personal superpower is being able to tolerate just about anybody, a trait he says comes in handy when playing Pat!

“It’s hard for me to write people off completely which I think helps with playing Pat,” Ritter told Global Grind. “There’s something where I go, ‘If I was born in THAT house, with THAT brain, and the people in my life taught me these things…’ I can feel a certain way for people and sometimes it’s better to be like I don’t care how you got that way — I don’t want you in my life, I don’t want to be around you. At one point there was a bully in my school and I was one of his only friends because it was hard for me to set boundaries. Potentially there’s some good in them, and then I pay the price later. So It’s been good to work on those boundaries.”

While Season 2 has been an exciting one for Jason, he says he’s holding off on letting his daughter watch just yet.

“The thing I’m most nervous of with my daughter is, I don’t want you to think if you don’t want to wash your hair that I’m going to turn into a big lightning man, so maybe I’ll wait until she’s past the nightmare phase.”

Check out the full interview below:

We LOVED chatting with Jason so much. He’s been landing in the headlines a lot lately, mainly due to media attention around his wife Melanie Lynskey having to battle trolls who have a lot to say about her body and the sexy side she’s shown on “Yellowjackets”.

Over the weekend Melanie tweeted about critics who take issue with her body positivity under the guise of being concerned about her health. She said: “The story of my life since Yellowjackets premiered. Most egregious are the “I care about her health!!” people…b*tch you don’t see me on my Peleton! You don’t see me running through the park with my child. Skinny does not always equal healthy.”

Ritter stood by his wife’s comments, retweeting and adding: