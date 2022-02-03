Starz Adds Gail Bean & Psalms Salazar to the Cast of P-Valley’s Highly-Anticipated Sophomore Season

Chelsea Samuel is an Associate Editor at Global Grind, who writes under the moniker Sammy Approved. Chelsea currently creates content to provoke thought and conversation within Black and Brown culture and entertainment on a range of topics including music, television, film, lifestyle, and celebrity news. She has worked at Global Grind since 2020. As an Atlanta native, Chelsea has always taken pride in her hometown fueling her ear and love for music and culture. Her academic background in Television Production at Howard University further inspired the foundation of her brand Sammy Approved and the Approved Army online community.

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Starz announced Psalms Salazar and Gail Bean will join the cast of the network’s breakout hit drama series P-Valley.

The series follows “The Pynk”, which is a popular strip club in Mississippi, where intrigue abounds when the mysterious Autumn is welcomed by Mercedes, the dancer, and Uncle Clifford, the club’s discreet owner.

Actors Salazar (Girl Lost: A Hollywood Thriller) and Bean (“Snowfall,” “Paradise Lost”) join the cast as series regulars for its sophomore season.

Salazar will portray series regular Whisper, an enigmatic free spirit with a spooky streak who speaks in riddles and eerie truths. She’s blessed with a direct line to the universe and sight beyond the earthly realm. The air to Roulette’s fire, Whisper becomes a full-blown tornado when she hits the pole.

While Bean stars as recurring character Roulette, a feisty wild child who truly lives up to her name—she’s taking major risks and breaking allllll of Uncle Clifford’s rules. Like fire, she’s dangerous, unpredictable, and uncontrollable—but dazzling to watch. On and off the pole, she’s turning The Pynk upside down.

The season 1 returning cast includes: Nicco Annan as Uncle Clifford, Elarica Johnson as Autumn Night, Brandee Evans as Mercedes, Shannon Thornton as Miss Mississippi, J. Alphonse Nicholson as Lil’ Murda, Parker Sawyers as Andre, Harriett D. Foy as Pastor Woodbine, Dan J. Johnson as Corbin, Tyler Lepley as Diamond and Skyler Joy as Gidget.

P-Valley and Harlem star Lepley shared that after 7 months, the cast and crew wrapped on the highly-anticipated second season.

Check out a special season 2 set tour Starz shared to its YouTube page on Feb. 2 below:

No release date has been announced for P-Valley’s season 2 yet.

Also On Global Grind: