Someone Say Katt Is Back? Katt Williams Returns To Netflix In Upcoming Stand-Up Special ‘World War III’

Chelsea Samuel is an Associate Editor at Global Grind, who writes under the moniker Sammy Approved. Chelsea currently creates content to provoke thought and conversation within Black and Brown culture and entertainment on a range of topics including music, television, film, lifestyle, and celebrity news. She has worked at Global Grind since 2020. As an Atlanta native, Chelsea has always taken pride in her hometown fueling her ear and love for music and culture. Her academic background in Television Production at Howard University further inspired the foundation of her brand Sammy Approved and the Approved Army online community.

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Did someone say Katt is back?

Emmy award-winning comedy legend Katt Williams returns to Netflix with his second original comedy special, World War III. This marks the all-star comedian’s 12th comedy special. Learn more about what Williams has been up to and where fans may see him next.

World War III will be Williams’ second original comedy special on the streaming platform, following Great America, which was released in 2018. His upcoming special was filmed at the Dolby Live in Las Vegas in January 2022. Williams directs and serves as Executive Producer alongside Brian Alden, Brian Volk-Weiss and Cisco Henson.

The official World War III description reads:

In the war between truth and lies, there is only one man you can trust. Comedy legend & Emmy Award winner, Katt Williams, returns to deliver the unfiltered truth and hilariously breaks down conspiracy theories in his new comedy special World War III.

It’s been four years since fans have heard from the comedian (outside of his not so great troubles with the law). Fortunately for real Williams’ fans, the comedian has already given us 11 memorable stand-up specials over the years including his classics like It’s Pimpin’ Pimpin, American Hustle, and Pimpadelic. We expect nothing but laughs to come from his upcoming Netflix special.

Williams is currently participating in Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival taking place now until May 8. Find tickets and more information here.

Katt Williams’ World War III will premiere globally on Netflix May 17, 2022. Be sure to learn more about his highly-anticipated stand-up special here.