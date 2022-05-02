Bling, Bling: Netflix Announces ‘Bling Empire’ Season 2 Date & New Cast Members [Details Inside]

Chelsea Samuel is an Associate Editor at Global Grind, who writes under the moniker Sammy Approved. Chelsea currently creates content to provoke thought and conversation within Black and Brown culture and entertainment on a range of topics including music, television, film, lifestyle, and celebrity news. She has worked at Global Grind since 2020. As an Atlanta native, Chelsea has always taken pride in her hometown fueling her ear and love for music and culture. Her academic background in Television Production at Howard University further inspired the foundation of her brand Sammy Approved and the Approved Army online community.

What better way to kick off Asian American and Pacific Island (AAPI) Heritage Month than debuting the next season of Netflix’s hit reality series, Bling Empire? Netflix announces Bling Empire’s season 2 date and new cast members. The reality show follows the lives of Los Angeles’s beloved uber-rich Asians, bringing back even more luxury, glamor and craziness to the streaming platform.

The next season debuts this month to Netflix, and it will introduce new cast members. Season 2 will include 8 40-minute episodes.

The official season 2 description details:

Los Angeles’s beloved uber-rich Asians are back with even more luxury, glamor and crazy. This season, a romance between Kevin and Kim percolates, Cherie and Jessey’s relationship is questioned, and as Kane and Kevin’s best bud friendship is tested, Beverly Hills’s rivaling queens, Christine and Anna, put a new twist on the art of social warfare. But through it all, the one thing these friends hold dearest to their hearts is their love for each other…and of course, impeccable style.

The newly added cast members include:

Dorothy Wang

Wang is an International television personality and entrepreneur and has quickly made waves in the entertainment industry. In 2015, she starred on E! Entertainment’s hit series Rich Kids of Beverly Hills. Dorothy quickly became a fan favorite, captivating audiences with her impeccable style, perfectionist ways, and frank candor. Born and raised in Beverly Hills, Dorothy’s Chinese-born mother and father moved from Taiwan to the United States for graduate school. Her father, Roger Wang, quickly built a successful real estate business and always instilled in Dorothy and her sister the importance of hard work, family values, and giving back to the community.

Mimi Morris

Morris was born in Vietnam. At the height of the war, at the age of seven, Mimi and her seven brothers and sisters were unable to flee their village to find safety, so instead spent two years living in a large hole in the ground, with scant food or water. Later making her way to America, Mimi started her own successful business, got married, and started a family. Although Mimi now lives in the height of luxury, she has never lost her work ethic nor her strong survival skills in the face of adversity. At first blush, Mimi comes off light-hearted, witty, and joyful. But don’t let her delightful demeanor fool you. Nothing gets past her.

Bling Empire season 2 debuts May 13, 2022 on Netflix.