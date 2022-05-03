cardi b , Celebrity news , eid mubarak
Who Wore It Better: Fans Argue Eid Mubarak V. Met Gala Looks [Gallery]

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Street Sightings

Source: Raymond Hall / Getty

We initially made plans to share our favorite 2022 Met Gala moments, but without Rihanna and Zendaya, it isn’t much to share. Fans are sharing their favorite looks from Eid Mubarak on social media instead.

Met Gala took place yesterday (May 2) in New York. While some celebrities dressed for the occasion in their best “Gilded Age” gowns and tuxedos, others seemed confused and lackluster.

Eid Mubarak took place on the same day as Met Gala. Eid Mubarak is an Arabic term that means “blessed feast/festival.” Eid takes place at the end of Ramadan, which is a month of prayer and fasting. The name “Eid al-Fitr” translates as “the festival of the breaking of the fast.” Like the beginning of Ramadan, Eid begins with the first sighting of the new moon.

Muslims dressed for the occasion in their all white and gold garb, draping just above the ground. The white and gold was fitting for the Met Gala theme. Many Muslims celebrating Eid Mubarak wore outfits that could have lent inspiration to the celebrities in attendance at Met Gala this year. Many, of whom, did not follow the theme.

Some celebrities, like Cardi B in custom Versace and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in Thom Browne, understood the assignment. However, many failed to meet the mark on the biggest night in fashion.

The only event that made sense yesterday with Met Gala’s Gilded Age theme is Roe v. Wade being overturned.

Yikes.

It’s wild, because Rihanna wasn’t even there and still shook the table with a marble statue of her and her baby bump.

One fan shared his opinion on the night saying, “Eid Fits > Met Gala looks.”

These are interesting times we are living in when the biggest names in fashion aren’t in attendance and those who do attend simply don’t meet the mark. Meanwhile, the US as we know it is slowly drifting away.

Since many things are meaningless, we would like to spend our afternoon answering the question: Who wore it better? Check out these Met Gala v. Eid Mubarak looks below.

1. This Couple Slayed

Source:aissatatdiallo

2. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

Source:Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

3. All White Drip

Source:realumarriaz

4. Megan Thee Stallion

Source:vulture

5. The Girls Didn’t Come To Play

Source:africanproducct

6. Blake Lively

Source:succcesssion

7. Bringing Eid to the Met

Source:thejanglibilli

8. Gunna

Source:RapCaviar

9. Seeing Green

Source:Saffiatux5

10. More Met Looks

Source:feek___

11. What Fasting Looks Like

Source:EshaFlexx

12. Kerry Washington

Source:kerrywashington

13. Like How Fabulous!

Source:notamun_

14. Alton Mason, Everyone

Source:GQMagazine

15. So… Who Wore It Better?

Source:thepurplemagic
