The Looks Will Be Missed: Our Favorite Met Gala Looks From Celebrities Who Won’t Be In Attendance This Year

Everyone is anticipating one of fashion’s biggest events of the year – Met Gala. This year’s theme is “In America: An Anthology of Fashion.” Many celebrities are confirmed to attend, but there are several celebrities who will be sitting this one out. Some of our favorite celebrities will miss the highly-anticipated event due to scheduling conflicts. While others maybe have no interest in the festivities at all.
The 2022 Met Gala theme follows last year’s theme, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” This year attendees are asked to dress in white tie and “gilded glamour,” referencing the late 1800s America which was led by industrialization and innovation.
According to Vogue, this year it’s all about “gilded glamour,” as the event “will ask its attendees to embody the grandeur — and perhaps the dichotomy — of Gilded Age New York.”
Fans can anticipate over-the-top tulle, captivating gold embellishments and pearly white tuxedos. It’s based on a two-part exhibition from the museum, the second installation of which will “reflect the evolution of American style” and also “explore the work of individual tailors, dressmakers, and designers,” as the Costume Institute’s head curator, Andrew Bolton, told Vogue.
Met Gala co-chairs Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda are tapped to co-host this year’s program. Vanessa Hudgens, La La Anthony and Vogue editor at large Hamish Bowles will share hosting duties for the carpet.
Several celebrities are confirmed for the 2022 Met Gala including Megan Thee Stallion, who is said to be wearing Moschino. While CDFAs 2021 Fashion Icon recipient, Zendaya, has already confirmed she will miss Met Gala for the second year in a row. “Sorry to disappoint my fans here, but I will be working,” she said to Extra TV. “I’ll be back eventually.”
Vogue’s official Met Gala livestream will debut at 6 p.m. ET and broadcast across Vogue’s digital platforms.
Check out a gallery of our favorite looks from the celebrities who will miss this year’s long-awaited Met Gala:
1. RihannaSource:YouTube
Rihanna every year honestly, but we wanted to share this special clip of her and the late André Leon Talley. This Rihanna Met Gala look from 2017 still has us in a chokehold. Stunning! Rihanna may have to sit this one out as she’s about to pop out the baby of the year. A$AP Rocky will probably sit this one out too to avoid anymore legal troubles.
2. ZendayaSource:Mileysangelss_
Cancel it! Zendaya is missing Met Gala for the second year in a row and the Fashion Icon will surely be missed. The actress and producer is booked and busy, so she won’t be attending due to work scheduling conflicts. Booked and busy, honey!
3. Dua LipaSource:eccentricverde
Dua Lipa wore an eclectic look to the 2019 Met Gala. The singer is missing this year’s Met Gala because she has a concert the same night in London.
4. BeyoncéSource:GDR_Archives
Though Beyoncé was rumored to have arrived in New York on April 30th, we’re not certain she will grace Met Gala with her presence. We do remember this gorgeous look from Met Gala in 2015. Hope she comes with this energy if she decides to attend.
5. Kanye WestSource:KIMKFORMATION
Kanye is probably going to sit this one out. He’s been dealing with a lot with his recent divorce, so we predict he won’t be attending Met Gala this year. This is our favorite look from the gifted artist.