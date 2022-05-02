The Looks Will Be Missed: Our Favorite Met Gala Looks From Celebrities Who Won’t Be In Attendance This Year

Chelsea Samuel is an Associate Editor at Global Grind, who writes under the moniker Sammy Approved. Chelsea currently creates content to provoke thought and conversation within Black and Brown culture and entertainment on a range of topics including music, television, film, lifestyle, and celebrity news. She has worked at Global Grind since 2020. As an Atlanta native, Chelsea has always taken pride in her hometown fueling her ear and love for music and culture. Her academic background in Television Production at Howard University further inspired the foundation of her brand Sammy Approved and the Approved Army online community.

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Everyone is anticipating one of fashion’s biggest events of the year – Met Gala. This year’s theme is “In America: An Anthology of Fashion.” Many celebrities are confirmed to attend, but there are several celebrities who will be sitting this one out. Some of our favorite celebrities will miss the highly-anticipated event due to scheduling conflicts. While others maybe have no interest in the festivities at all.

The 2022 Met Gala theme follows last year’s theme, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” This year attendees are asked to dress in white tie and “gilded glamour,” referencing the late 1800s America which was led by industrialization and innovation.

According to Vogue, this year it’s all about “gilded glamour,” as the event “will ask its attendees to embody the grandeur — and perhaps the dichotomy — of Gilded Age New York.”

Fans can anticipate over-the-top tulle, captivating gold embellishments and pearly white tuxedos. It’s based on a two-part exhibition from the museum, the second installation of which will “reflect the evolution of American style” and also “explore the work of individual tailors, dressmakers, and designers,” as the Costume Institute’s head curator, Andrew Bolton, told Vogue.

Met Gala co-chairs Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda are tapped to co-host this year’s program. Vanessa Hudgens, La La Anthony and Vogue editor at large Hamish Bowles will share hosting duties for the carpet.

Several celebrities are confirmed for the 2022 Met Gala including Megan Thee Stallion, who is said to be wearing Moschino. While CDFAs 2021 Fashion Icon recipient, Zendaya, has already confirmed she will miss Met Gala for the second year in a row. “Sorry to disappoint my fans here, but I will be working,” she said to Extra TV. “I’ll be back eventually.”

Vogue’s official Met Gala livestream will debut at 6 p.m. ET and broadcast across Vogue’s digital platforms.

Check out a gallery of our favorite looks from the celebrities who will miss this year’s long-awaited Met Gala: