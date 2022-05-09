HomeActors

Netflix Kicks Off CultureCon Atlanta With ‘Skater Things’ Pop-Up Party

Priah Ferguson Summer Walker Myles Truitt Stranger Things Skater Things Pop Up At Cascade

Netflix hosted a “Skater Things” pop-up party at the famous Cascade Skating Rink to kickoff CultureCon Atlanta on Friday, May 6 in support of its highly touted series “Stranger Things.”

Stranger Things Skater Things Pop Up At Cascade

Series stars Priah Ferguson and Myles Truitt were joined by Summer Walker, Omeretta The Great, Diamond ATL, Tyler Williams (“The New Edition Story”) and more for some fun on wheels.

Omeretta The Great Stranger Things Skater Things Pop Up At Cascade

We love that Omeretta, Diamond and Summer Walker all came through.

Summer Walker Stranger Things Skater Things Pop Up At Cascade

Diamond Stranger Things Skater Things Pop Up At Cascade

Tyler Williams Stranger Things Skater Things Pop Up At Cascade

Priah Ferguson Omeretta The Great Myles Truitt Stranger Things Skater Things Pop Up At Cascade

As a highlight of the evening, the Cascade Skate Crew performed a stellar skate routine to the 80s hit “Sunglasses at Night” by Corey Hart.

Stranger Things Skater Things Pop Up At Cascade

“Stranger Things” season 4 volume 1 premieres on Friday, May 27 followed by volume 2 on Friday, July 1 on Netflix.

 

Priah Ferguson Stranger Things Skater Things Pop Up At Cascade

We’re less than two weeks away from the new season of ‘Stranger Things’ and we can’t wait to see what’s next.

Myles Truitt Stranger Things Skater Things Pop Up At Cascade

We’re already knowing that month-long break between volume 1 and volume 2 is going to be a tough one for us to wait out.

