Netflix Kicks Off CultureCon Atlanta With ‘Skater Things’ Pop-Up Party

Janeé Bolden is the Senior Content Director of Pop Culture at iOne Digital and manages editorial strategy for Bossip and GlobalGrind. Janeé joined the BOSSIP team as a Senior Editor in 2009 and has been working with GlobalGrind since 2017. As a veteran journalist, Janeé has appeared on HLN, Revolt, Fox Soul, CBS "The Talk," and "BOSSIP on WeTV" as an expert in entertainment. Her byline has appeared in Variety, Black Enterprise, VIBE, XXL, and other publications.
Famous for her naturally curly crown, Janeé is also vocal in her support of the Crown Act, through her lifestyle brand CurlMob. When she's not busy hiking with her dog Fletcher, Janeé enjoys researching delicious places to enjoy dim sum. @janeebolden