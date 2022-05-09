Netflix Kicks Off CultureCon Atlanta With ‘Skater Things’ Pop-Up Party

Janeé Bolden is the Senior Content Director of Pop Culture at iOne Digital and manages editorial strategy for Bossip and GlobalGrind. Janeé joined the BOSSIP team as a Senior Editor in 2009 and has been working with GlobalGrind since 2017. As a veteran journalist, Janeé has appeared on HLN, Revolt, Fox Soul, CBS "The Talk," and "BOSSIP on WeTV" as an expert in entertainment. Her byline has appeared in Variety, Black Enterprise, VIBE, XXL, and other publications. Famous for her naturally curly crown, Janeé is also vocal in her support of the Crown Act, through her lifestyle brand CurlMob. When she's not busy hiking with her dog Fletcher, Janeé enjoys researching delicious places to enjoy dim sum.

Netflix hosted a “Skater Things” pop-up party at the famous Cascade Skating Rink to kickoff CultureCon Atlanta on Friday, May 6 in support of its highly touted series “Stranger Things.”

Series stars Priah Ferguson and Myles Truitt were joined by Summer Walker, Omeretta The Great, Diamond ATL, Tyler Williams (“The New Edition Story”) and more for some fun on wheels.

We love that Omeretta, Diamond and Summer Walker all came through.

As a highlight of the evening, the Cascade Skate Crew performed a stellar skate routine to the 80s hit “Sunglasses at Night” by Corey Hart.

“Stranger Things” season 4 volume 1 premieres on Friday, May 27 followed by volume 2 on Friday, July 1 on Netflix.

We’re less than two weeks away from the new season of ‘Stranger Things’ and we can’t wait to see what’s next.

We’re already knowing that month-long break between volume 1 and volume 2 is going to be a tough one for us to wait out.