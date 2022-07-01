Tabitha Brown Lands Her Own Plant-Based Cooking Show On Food Network

Chelsea Samuel is an Associate Editor at Global Grind, who writes under the moniker Sammy Approved. Chelsea currently creates content to provoke thought and conversation within Black and Brown culture and entertainment on a range of topics including music, television, film, lifestyle, and celebrity news. She has worked at Global Grind since 2020. As an Atlanta native, Chelsea has always taken pride in her hometown fueling her ear and love for music and culture. Her academic background in Television Production at Howard University further inspired the foundation of her brand Sammy Approved and the Approved Army online community.

Tabitha Brown lands her own plant-based competition cooking show, “It’s CompliPlated” on Food Network. The vegan lifestyle influencer and actress will be the host of the network’s first vegan cooking competition show.

Brown shared her excitement on social media, saying “Family look at what the Lord has done😭🙌🏾.” The North Carolina-born actress, mother and wife has had a transformative couple of years, appearing in prominent network shows like The Chi, creating her own colorful collection with Target, hosting her own YouTube preschool series, and opening her own restaurant Kale My Name in Los Angeles. Well, because “that’s her business.”

In each episode of “It’s CompliPlated,” the new vegan cooking show will task four chefs to three rounds of cooking challenges. From Southern cuisine using only plant-based ingredients, to an “Instagram-worthy dinner party without fruits or vegetables,” these cooking battles will prove which unique dish can please judge Maneet Chauhan (Chopped, Tournament of Champions) and a rotating panel of guest judges, “each with a very particular palate and tricky food requirements,” the press release shared with Black Enterprise explains.

Brown is using her vegan wisdom and comedic catch phrases to further showcase her passion for a plant-based lifestyle. Brown is not new to this. She is true to this now as a New York Times best-selling author of her debut book Feeding the Soul (Because It’s My Business).

“Becoming vegan changed my life and the way I cook — and I know folks can relate to the daily challenge of making the whole family happy with one meal, so we decided to make a game of it,” said Brown.

Brown changed her diet in 2017 after battling depression, chronic head and neck pain, and anxiety. Sharing her vegan diet with the world on social media has opened up many doors for the 43-year-old star.

“He took me from my car eating a sandwich, to live cooking shows in my home kitchen and now to @foodnetwork 🙌🏾🎉,” Brown continues on her Instagram caption. “I’m so grateful to @worldofwonder @foodnetwork and @discoveryplus for going on this journey with me!! This show is about to change the way we all see food!! It’s for everyone and I can’t wait to take you all on the journey with me starting August 11th!!! 🎉. It’s COMPLIPLATED ❤️. OOHHH GOD I THANK YOU🙌🏾. Excuse me while I praise my way to to these blessings🙌🏾”

Be sure to catch Tabitha Brown’s new plant-based cooking show “It’s CompliPlated” debuting August 11 at 10 PM ET on Food Network and streaming on Discovery+.

