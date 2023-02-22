Nepo Babies Unite: North West & Monroe Cannon Reenact Rihanna’s Super Bowl Performance In Cute Viral Video

Chelsea Samuel is an Associate Editor at Global Grind. Chelsea currently creates content to provoke thought and conversation within Black and Brown culture and entertainment on a range of topics including music, television, film, lifestyle, and celebrity news. She has worked at Global Grind since 2020. As an Atlanta native, Chelsea has always taken pride in her hometown fueling her ear and love for music and culture. Her academic background in Television Production at Howard University further inspired the foundation of her brand Sammy Approved and the Approved Army online community.

Fan-favorite nepo babies join forces in this cute Rihanna Fenty Bowl-inspired performance. Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon’s 11-year-old daughter Monroe Cannon and Kim Kardashian and Kanye’s 9-year-old reenact one part of Rihanna’s iconic Super Bowl performance on social media. It’s the link up you didn’t know you needed. Check out this cute viral video inside.

Celebrity kids live a different life than most children with access to constant entertainment at their fingertips. Many child stars find themselves following in the footsteps of their parents, which is how the term “nepo baby” has found its place in mainstream media today. It’s worked for many of the great celebrity kids like Lenny Kravitz, who went on to father daughter Zoe Kravitz with Lisa Bonét or Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith’s famous children Jayden and Willow Smith.

Today’s nepo babies are doing it their own way and having a great time. North West has been entertaining her 4.4 million followers with comical content with her younger siblings and adorable how-to beauty videos for the makeup girlies. In her most recent viral video, the 9 year old teamed up with another famous kid to reenact one particular moment from Rihanna’s 2023 Super Bowl performance. Mariah and Nick’s daughter Monroe has been known to take over her pop star mommy’s social media with funny videos following the latest trends. She seems to also enjoy entertaining as much as her parents, practicing her vocals with some interruptions by her famous mom. The mommy daughter duo also performed their first duet together last year.

In the latest viral video featuring these two celebrity kid cuties, North is seen crawling towards Monroe, who performs Rihanna’s hit single “Work” featuring Drake.

Check out the viral video below: