What It’s All About: International Superstar Davido Commits Annual Donation To Children In Need

This week (Febraury 26), the David Adeleke Foundation (DAF) announced that it has committed an additional donation of ₦300 million (189K USD) to orphanages across Nigeria as part of its’ ongoing efforts to improve the welfare of Nigeria’s children. Committed to bettering the lives of others and giving back, over the past four years, DAF has successfully donated over ₦1Billion NAIRA (657K USD) to Nigeria’s most vulnerable.

Growing up, Davido was inpsired by the philanthropic work of his father. It had a strong influence on his own philosophy in life. “‘We rise by lifting others’ is a quote I always loved,” said Davido. “It means that as I grow, I want other people to grow with me.”

As with previous initiatives, this donation has been made with careful consideration and a steadfast dedication to bettering the lives of underprivileged children within Nigeria. The disbursement process, which will commence within the coming weeks, will be overseen by the DAF Disbursement Committee, ensuring transparency and accountability in the allocation of funds.

The David Adeleke Foundation understands the importance of transparency and accountability in charitable endeavors and acknowledges that the process of disbursing these funds to various orphanages will take time. A complete list of previous donation recipients has been posted on Davido’s social media account along with this year’s announcement. The DAF anticipates that the disbursement process will be completed within the next three weeks. During this time, the DAF team will work diligently to verify and process payments to the selected orphanages across the country. In the meantime, updates on the progress of the disbursement will be provided in a timely manner.

Shout out to Davido for continuing to make a difference!