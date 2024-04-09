Not Different In Any Important Way: RZA’s Plea For Animal Equality Is Named PETA’s March Adness Winner

Legendary rapper and producer RZA has won a lot in his career. He recently won a certain award for the first time. Click inside to find out what it was for!
For its impact, creativity, and powerful message, a 2018 ad starring Wu-Tang Clan’s RZA—reminding people to treat all animals with respect and compassion—has won the top spot in PETA’s first ever March Adness showdown, a five-round competition among 32 of the group’s best ads, from an anti-fur message featuring the cast of The Golden Girls to a vegan Super Bowl ad starring James Cromwell.
“It doesn’t matter if we have fur or feathers or fins,” RZA says in the winning video. “We’re not different in any important way. We all have thoughts and feelings. We all feel love and pain and loneliness and joy.”
