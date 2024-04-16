Rap & Politics: Jeezy, Common, U.S. Representative Maxine Waters & Many More Speak In The Official ‘Hip-Hop and The White House’ Trailer

This week (April 16th), Andscape, the Black multimedia platform from Disney and ESPN debuted the trailer for their highly anticipated documentary HIP-HOP AND THE WHITE HOUSE. This is the first feature in Andscape’s newest franchise, &360, which explores the massive impact of Black culture on American society.

The film traces the relationship between hip-hop and the President of the United States. It follows the convergence of the culture and the nation’s chief executives, showing how hip-hop became a permanent feature of American politics.

HIP-HOP AND THE WHITE HOUSE, which will be released April 22nd, will contain commentary from rap stars and politicians alike including Jeezy, Common, YG, U.S. Representative Maxine Waters, KRS-One, Roxanne Shante, Bun B, author Bakari Kitwana, journalist Farai Chideya, Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka, Curren$y, Dave “Davey D” Cook, Grandmaster Caz, Waka Flocka Flame, Chika, and many more.

Jesse Washington (Bearing Witness: A Portrait of Darnella Frazier, March On Washington: Keepers of The Dream), who has documented hip-hop since the 1980s and has been a senior writer at Andscape since it launched as The Undefeated in 2014, directed the documentary. In addition to narrating the documentary, Jay “Jeezy” Jenkins served as an executive producer on the project alongside Washington, Jason Aidoo, and Dwayne Bray. Jordan Benston, Ernest Dukes, Mary Almonte, and Steve Reiss all took on co-executive producer duties.

Before it’s released next week, check out the official HIP-HOP AND THE WHITE HOUSE trailer below and share your thoughts in the comments!