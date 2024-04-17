Cannabis Connection: 2 Chainz & Lil Wayne Tell Jimmy Fallon The Hilarious Story Of How They Met + How “Duffle Bag Boy” Came About

Undoubtedly, one of the biggest hits of 2007 was the debut single by hip hop group Playaz Circle (Tity Boi/2 Chainz and Dolla Boy), “Duffle Bag Boy.” The track featured Lil Wayne and peaked at number 15 on the Billboard Hot 100. A lot of fans know all the words to the legendary song but probably don’t have a clue how it came about.

In 2016, 2 Chainz released his third studio album, ColleGrove. It was supposed to be a collaborative effort between him and Lil Wayne, but due to the latter’s record label issues, only 2 Chainz was credited as the primary artist. Lil Wayne appeared as an “featured artist” courtesy of Cash Money Records. ColleGrove debuted at number four on the US Billboard 200. Last year, seven years after ColleGrove was released, the duo returned to deliver Welcome 2 ColleGrove. The collaborative (Lil Wayne was let out of his Cash Money contract in June of 2018) studio album debuted at number 20 on the US Billboard 200, with the first single “Presha” peaking at number 32 on the Billboard Hot 100. Throughout both albums, 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne seamlessly show off their undeniable chemistry. It’s obvious that the two rappers have had a strong relationship for a long time. Where did it stem from though?

While on a promotional tour for the release of Welcome 2 Collegrove, Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz stopped at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. During the interview, Fallon asked the two if they remembered when and where they first met. Tunechi responded by saying that 2 Chainz came to the studio one day but he had no idea that he rapped at the time. Before Wayne could continue the story, Jimmy asked how they ended up going to the same studio. Both men laughed a bit and had to gather themselves. Once they did, 2 Chainz revealed that Wayne “wanted cannabis” and he knew where to get it. The crowd and a surprised Fallon all shared a laugh at the surprising answer.

Lil Wayne continued the story by explaining that every time that he came to Atlanta from then on, he would always hit up 2 Chainz for his cannabis needs. Apparently, the two were in the car on their way to the studio one day when 2 Chainz mentioned to Wayne that he rapped. 2 Chainz played he and Dolla Boy’s music and although Wayne was surprised, he was most definitely impressed. In fact, Wayne was so impressed that when they finally got to the studio, he recorded the hook to “Duffle Bag Boy” that we all know and love.

How crazy is it that we might not have gotten one of the best hooks (and arguably songs) of the 2000’s had it not been for Wayne loving weed and 2 Chainz knowing where to find it? We not only got Duffle Bag Boy, we also got two albums worth of heat from the two and countless other collaborations. Music was just the tip of the iceberg though. The two have maintained their close friendship for over 20 years at this point. They are so close that Lil Wayne was actually 2 Chainz’s best man at his wedding in 2018. This story just goes to show the power weed can have sometimes, right? Shout out to Wayne and 2 Chainz for sharing!