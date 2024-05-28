Subscribe
Pop Culture

Lizzo Feels Like “That B*tch” After New ‘South Park’ Special References Her

Published on May 28, 2024

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Street Sightings

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

The long-running adult animated series “South Park” aired a new special titled “The End of Obesity” over the weekend. The episode parodies the trending weight loss drug Ozempic with an alternative called “Lizzo.” The singer shared her reaction online in a viral video with over 3 million views. Read more and check out Lizzo’s reaction inside.

In the new special, “The End Of Obesity,” the show dives into popular weight loss drugs lke Ozempic. The running joke throughout the episode is an Ozempic alternative which they called Lizzo.

“My worst fear has been actualized,” Lizzo shared her reaction to the special. “I’ve been referenced in a South Park episode.”

In the episode, there’s fine print written in an advertisement that alludes to the Houston artist’s songs and music videos.

“This is a prescription used along with listening to her songs and watching her music videos to become happy with how you look,” the ad reads.

One of the characters is written a prescription for Lizzo in the episode.

“She’s a really good singer who talks about body positivity, and just being happy with the way you look,” the doctor said as he writes the prescription for Lizzo. “I want you to listen to Lizzo five times a day, and watch her videos just before bedtime. I’m afraid you’ll have to be on Lizzo for the rest of your life.”

Watch a clip from the episode below:

Lizzo responded with a video on TikTok showing her live reaction. After watching the clip, she said: “I just feel like damn, I’m really that b*tch. I really showed the world how to love yourselves and not give a f*ck.”

The “Special” star also reveled in the fact that the “South Park” writers know her and rock with her campaign enough to include her in their decades long running show.

“To the point that these men in Colorado know who the f*ck I am,” Lizzo adds in the video. “To put it on their cartoon that’s been around for 25 years.”

She adds, “I’m gone keep on showing you how to not give a f*ck.”

Check out Lizzo’s reaction to the “South Park” episode below:

“South Park” is available to stream on Paramount+.

Celebrity news Lizzo Newsletter south park

