Netflix Releases The Official First Look Of Lee Daniels’ ‘The Deliverance’ + Date Announcement

Published on June 10, 2024

The Deliverance First Look

This week (June 10th), Netflix shared the official first look and announced the release date for their film The Deliverancewhich will be hitting the streamer later this summer. Click inside to find out more!

In the film, Ebony Jackson, a struggling single mother fighting her personal demons, moves her family into a new home for a fresh start. When strange occurences inside the home raise the suspicions of Child Protective Services and threaten to tear the family apart, Ebony soon finds herself locked in a battle for her life and the souls of her children.

The Deliverance stars Andra Day (The United States vs. Billie Holiday), Glenn Close (Fatal Attraction, Dangerous Liasons), Mo’Nique (The Parkers, Precious, Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins), Anthony B. Jenkins, Miss

Lawrence (Star, The United States vs. Billie Holiday), Demi Singleton (Godfather of Harlem, King Richard), Tasha Smith (Why Did I Get Married?, Why DId I Get Married Too?), Omar Epps (Juice, The Wood, Love & Basketball), Caleb McLaughlin (Stranger Things, The New Edition Story), and Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor (Undercover Brother, If Beale Street Could Talk).

Inspired by a true story, The Deliverance is directed by Academy Award nominee Lee Daniels (Precious, The Butler, The United States vs. Billie Holiday) and was written by David Coggeshall and Elijah Bynum. Daniels also produced the film alongside Tucker Tooley, Pamela Oas Williams, Jackson Nguyen and Todd Crites. Jackie Shenoo, Hilary Shor, Greg Renker and Gregoire Gensollen served as executive producers.

The horror film will hit select theaters August 16th and Netflix two weeks later on August 30th. Stay tuned for the release of the official trailer!

