Eddie Murphy Reveals The First Act of ‘Shrek 5’ Is Done & There Could Be A ‘Donkey’ Spinoff

Published on June 27, 2024

"Shrek Forever After" Los Angeles Premiere - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

Eddie Murphy reveals that he has recorded the first act of Shrek 5. DreamWorks has not confirmed or announced the news. Murphy also eagerly announced that there’s also a Donkey spinoff film to come. Read more about what’s next for the Shrek franchise inside.

On a recent press tour for Netflix and Paramount’s Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley, Murphy told Collider that they have been working on another Shrek film to continue the beloved franchise.

“We started doing Shrek 4 or [Shrek] 5 months ago,” the Shrek star revealed. “I did this, I recorded the first act, and we’ll be doing it this year, we’ll finish it up. Shrek is coming out, and Donkey’s gonna have his own movie. We’re gonna do Donkey as well. So we’re gonna do a Shrek, and we’re doing a Donkey [movie].”

Animated sequels have been all that rage lately. From Inside Out 2’s great success and 2022’s Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, these large franchises have kept fans more enamored as new film are made. Those two titles respectively grossed $724.3M and close to a half billion worldwide.

Though DreamWorks Animation and its parent company Universal didn’t announce the news, Murphy had a lot to say about the progress of a Shrek 5 coming to theaters next year.

“I think it’s coming out in 2025,” Murphy adds.

No other information about cast members returning like Shrek stars, Mike Myers or Cameron Diaz.

Surely, Shrek fans will be thrilled with whatever DreamWorks and Universal have up their sleeves. Whether they confirm another Shrek film or a Donkey spinoff, we are excited for what’s to combine.

It seems like a film following the comedic mule would be another spinoff hit at the box office following the success of two Puss in Boots movies. The two Puss in Boots films grossed $1 billion, raising the total Shrek universe across six movies to $4 billion.

Voila, magic! Stay tuned for more updates on the Shrek franchise.

Celebrity news Eddie Murphy

