Too Toxic Together: The Timeline Of Bhad Bhabie & Le Vaughn’s Relationship

Bhad Bhabie has gone viral once again. This time, the rapper and social media personality was filmed clinging to the hood of her ex, Le Vaughn’s SUV in a video. In the clip, she appears visibly upset, screaming, while someone off-camera urges her to step off the vehicle. This unfortunate moment comes amid a string of serious abuse allegations Bhad Bhabie has made against him. She has accused Le Vaughn of physical and emotional abuse, citing multiple incidents.

Following the viral video and other evidence she’s shared (photos, videos, etc.), Bhad Bhabie, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, publicly declared that she’s done with the abuse once and for all. The 22-year-old claims, “I swear on everything I love, I am not dealing with this man no more ever again in my life.” She described having suffered “so much,” both physically and emotionally. She also alleged that the abuse included spitting, being hit, and that she suffered a miscarriage while feeling Le Vaughn showed little to no concern. How did we get here though? Here’s a quick timeline of Bhad Bhabie and Le Vaughn’s relationship.

July 2020: Bhad Bhabie and Le Vaughn begin dating.

2021-2023: They somewhat share their relationship publicly, with appearances, matching tattoos, etc.

December 2023: Bhad Bhabie announced she was expecting their first child together.

March 2024: Their daughter, Kali Love, is born.

Mid-2024: The relationship becomes more visibly turbulent. She shares videos and photos of alleged abuse (June 2024 footage shows an incident where Le Vaughn pushes her down, presses his knee into her back, etc.). Bhad Bhabie says they “ended” the relationship around this time, though the public statements and appearances suggest they were on and off.

September 2025: The SUV incident goes viral, and Bhad Bhabie laid out the full extent off her accusations (500+ alleged instances of abuse over the three-year relationship), along with her statement that she is done.

There are a few other relevant details worth mentioning. Le Vaughn has publicly denied many of the claims or pushed back by questioning Bhad Bhabie’s mental health (calling her schizophrenic, for example) and sharing clips of her in emotional distress. She has said that this isn’t just about exposing him; it’s also about forcing accountability and making a real change — both for her own safety and perhaps so that others are aware. What do you think about this unfortunate situation? Slide in the comment section. Share your thoughts.

