Subscribe
Sports

Dallas Cowboys Defensive End Marshawn Kneeland Dies At 24

The Dallas Cowboys are mourning the tragic loss of 24-year-old defensive end Marshawn Kneeland, who passed away on November 6th

Published on November 6, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

marshawn-kneeland-nfl-dallas-cowboys-dies-at-24
Source: Cooper Neill / Getty

The Dallas Cowboys are mourning the loss of 24-year-old defensive end Marshawn Kneeland, who tragically passed away the morning of November 6th. Marshawn was a beloved teammate and family member.

The Cowboys organization gave a statement saying, “It is with extreme sadness that the Dallas Cowboys share that Marshawn Kneeland tragically passed away this morning. Marshawn was a beloved teammate and member of our organization. Our thoughts and prayers regarding Marshawn are with his girlfriend, Catalina, and his family.”


Former Cowboys defensive coordinator/coach Mike Zimmer says, “He was a great person, eager to learn, and wanted to be great. He didn’t take any crap from anyone on the field. He studied hard and loved playing the game. My last conversation with him was Keep being you, you’re going to have a great career.”


The Texas Department of Public Safety says Marshawn was found dead on November 5th, around 10 pm. It’s reported that troopers attempted to stop him for a traffic violation on the northbound lanes of the North Dallas Tollway near Keller Springs Boulevard, but Marshawn refused to stop, resulting in a pursuit with the DPS trooper. However, the pursuit was terminated when the trooper lost sight of the Marshawns’ vehicle, which was later located and had been abandoned, seemingly to have been involved in a crash on the southbound lanes of Dallas Parkway near Warren Parkway.

DPS troopers and aircraft, along with Frisco PD, searched the area and found 24-year-old Marshawn Kneeland dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Our deepest condolences go out to Kneeland’s family and friends during this tragic time. The investigation remains ongoing.

RELATED: Throwing Their Names Into The History Books: Meet The 16 Black Starting Quarterbacks In The NFL In 2025

Dallas Cowboys Defensive End Marshawn Kneeland Dies At 24 was originally published on majic945.com

Related Tags

dallas cowboys nfl

Stories From Our Partners

More from Global Grind

You May Also Like

The “2021 Soul Train Awards” Presented By BET - Arrivals

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 120

Bossip

Aht Aht! Teyana Taylor Isn't Claiming Aaron Pierre As Her Mufasa Morsel 'Boyfriend' Just Yet

Bossip
The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals

You Are The Father: Cardi B’s Boo Stefon Diggs Expecting Another Baby With An IG Baddie

Hip-Hop Wired
SiriusXM Pandora Playback with Royce da 5'9"

Royce Da 5'9 Reveals Health Issue That Hindered His Rapping Ability

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Steve Carless
Entertainment

Warner Records President Of A&R Says Beyoncé’s Beloved ‘Manager’ Blue Ivy Convinced Her To Make ‘Brown Skin Girl’ A Single

Janelle Monáe's Vampire Beach Presented by BACARDÍ Rum
5 Items
Entertainment

Janelle Monáe & BACARDÍ Rum Take Over Santa Monica Pier For ‘Wondaween Festival: Vampire Beach’

Cincinnati Bengals v Philadelphia Eagles - NFL Preseason 2025
16 Items
Entertainment

Throwing Their Names Into The History Books: Meet The 16 Black Starting Quarterbacks In The NFL In 2025

2025 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Entertainment

The Trilogy Comes To An End: Summer Walker Teases Her New Album ‘Finally Over It’

"The Prince Of Detroit" Detroit Premiere
2 Items
News

Dame Dash Explains His Cam’ron Lawsuit: Contradictions Everywhere

2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Entertainment

That Aint It: The Internet Responds To The First Music Video From Timbaland’s AI Artist TaTa

2025 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 1
News

Who Was Celeste Rivas? Missing Teen Found Dead In Singer D4vd’s Tesla

Eddie Murphy In 'Dr. Dolittle 2' | What’s Black On Netflix: November 2025
12 Items
Entertainment

What’s Black On Netflix: November 2025

Global Grind

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close