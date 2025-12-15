LaKeith Stanfield Replaces Jonathan Majors As Dennis Rodman In ’48 Hours In Vegas’ Movie

Source: Kristina Bumphrey / Getty

LaKeith Stanfield has officially stepped into the role of Dennis Rodman for the upcoming film 48 Hours In Vegas, replacing Jonathan Majors in a casting switch that’s already got people talking. The movie centers on Rodman’s infamous 1998 Vegas trip during the NBA Finals, when he disappeared mid-series and somehow came back in time to help the Bulls close out another championship. The project was first announced back in 2023, with Jonathan Majors initially attached to play Rodman, a bold choice meant to capture the chaos, charisma, and unpredictability of one of the most unconventional figures in sports history.

48 Hours in Vegas is being directed by Deadpool co-creator Tim Miller and produced by Lionsgate, with Dennis Rodman himself on board as an executive producer. From the jump, the film was positioned as less of a traditional sports biopic and more of a wild character study – leaning into the myth, madness, and pop-culture impact of Rodman at the height of his fame. Majors was cast during a time when his career momentum was sky-high, fresh off major franchise roles and awards-season buzz, making him a headline-grabbing pick when the news first dropped.

However, Majors’ removal from the project is widely understood to be connected to his real-life legal issues. Following his conviction in a domestic violence case in late 2023, Majors’ career took a sharp turn, with studios quickly distancing themselves. Most notably, Marvel Studios cut ties with him, scrapping their plans for Kang the Conqueror as the centerpiece villain of the MCU – a move that effectively reshaped their entire Phase strategy. His exit from 48 Hours in Vegas follows that same pattern, as Hollywood continues to recalibrate around the fallout.

Enter LaKeith Stanfield – a casting decision that feels both safer and creatively more inspired. Stanfield has built a career playing complex, eccentric, and unpredictable characters, which makes him a natural fit for someone like Rodman. From the haunting brilliance of Judas and the Black Messiah to the surreal energy of Atlanta and the off-kilter charm he brought to Sorry to Bother You, LaKeith has proven he can blur the line between reality and absurdity with effortless ease. Rodman isn’t just a basketball player; he’s a walking contradiction, and Stanfield thrives in that space.

Fan reactions have leaned mostly positive, with many saying this casting actually makes more sense in hindsight. Social media has been full of comments pointing out that LaKeith’s ability to disappear into strange, unconventional roles could capture Rodman’s spirit more authentically than a traditional transformation-heavy performance. While some fans still wonder what Majors’ version might’ve looked like, the consensus seems to be that Stanfield brings a different – and possibly more nuanced – energy to the role. At this point, 48 Hours in Vegas feels like it may have landed exactly where it was supposed to. What do you think, though? Share your thoughts on the recasting in the comments.

