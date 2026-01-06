Tyler Perry’s ’Sistas’ Returns For Season 10: Here’s What We Know

Source: Courtesy / BET Media Group

It’s rare (like really rare) for a TV show to make it past five seasons. That’s the hill most series stumble on before even hitting their stride. But Tyler Perry’s Sistas has done the unthinkable and reached 10 seasons, a milestone most shows only dream of. BET officially announced that Sistas will return for its tenth season, premiering Wednesday, January 7th, 2026, at 9 PM ET/8 PM CT – giving fans a fresh chapter just weeks after the Season 9 finale.

Since its 2019 debut, Sistas has centered on the lives, loves, heartbreaks, and messy friendships of a close-knit group of single Black women in Atlanta, weaving laughs with drama in a way that feels both real and unfiltered. The show stars KJ Smith as Andrea “Andi” Barnes, the ambitious lawyer; Mignon Von as Daniella “Danni” King, the straight-shooting airport employee; Crystal Renee Hayslett as Fatima Wilson; Ebony Obsidian as salon owner Karen Mott; and Novi Brown as the stylish Sabrina Hollins, among others. Over nine seasons, viewers have watched breakup after breakup, reconciliations, family drama, career wins, betrayal, and the kind of emotional rollercoaster you can only get when your best friends actually keep it 100 with you.

Some shows that run this long start to feel lazy or repetitive, but Sistas has managed to dodge that bullet. Instead of repeating the same old beats, Tyler Perry and his writers have pushed the characters into deeper emotional territory, tackling modern dating pressures, social media games, and how generational trauma can manifest in adult life. Characters have grown (and sometimes failed to), relationships have evolved, and each season has left fans buzzing with theories and reactions. There’s an authenticity and a cultural pulse here that keeps people watching even when the drama gets extra.

Season 10 is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about yet. The big news heading into the new episodes is the departure of Ebony Obsidian and Novi Brown as series regulars, meaning longtime faces Karen and Sabrina won’t be in every episode this year. In their place, two fresh faces are joining the core group: Jordan Coleman as Cheyenne Barnes, a confident hairstylist reconnecting with her past, and Tunde Oyeneyin as Madison Truitt, a driven entrepreneur balancing success with her search for love. The season kicks off in the shadow of last year’s dramatic finale, picking up amid the emotional fallout from an explosive (literally a car bomb) event that reshapes the group’s world and tests loyalties.

Despite cast shifts and almost a decade on the air, Sistas isn’t slowing down. Tyler Perry himself has said Season 10 will bring surprises, twists, and emotional stakes that keep the energy high. BET’s President Louis Carr highlighted the show’s longevity and its bond with audiences, thanking fans for sticking with the characters through thick and thin. For folks who’ve been along for the ride since Day 1, or those just jumping in, Season 10 promises the same blend of sisterhood, real talk, relationship turbulence, and heart that’s made Sistas a cultural staple.

Tyler Perry’s Sistas has defied the odds, and as it steps into its tenth season, it proves there’s still plenty of life, laughter, and drama left in this crew’s story. Whether you’re rooting for love, healing from heartbreak right alongside them, or just here for the messy conversations, this season looks like it’s ready to deliver. Congrats to the whole team on yet another season! Check out the trailer for it above and share your thoughts in the comment section.

