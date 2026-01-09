Subscribe
Cross Season 2 Gets New Cast Members: Here’s What We Know

About a month away from its long awaited return, Prime Video released the official trailer for the crime thriller's second season...and it didn't disappoint!

Published on January 9, 2026
Cross Photo
Source: Ian Watson/Prime

Ahead of its February 11 premiere, Prime Video has officially released the trailer for Season 2 of Cross, kicking off the countdown for one of the platform’s biggest returning hits. Starring and executive produced by Aldis Hodge, the crime thriller captivated audiences during its debut season, quickly becoming one of Prime Video’s most-watched new dramas and sparking nonstop conversation online. With its mix of psychological tension, emotional depth, and street-level grit, Season 1 left viewers more than ready for what’s next.

The first season followed Alex Cross, a brilliant forensic psychologist and D.C. homicide detective, navigating violent crimes while dealing with deep personal loss. Over the course of the season, Cross was pulled into multiple dangerous investigations that tested both his intellect and his morality. The finale brought the season’s major conflicts to a head, delivering closure on key causes while leaving Cross emotionally fractured – and setting up a darker, more personal road ahead.

Season 2 is expanding the world in a major way, starting with new cast additions. The upcoming season introduces Matthew Lillard, Jeanine Mason, Wes Chatham, and Michelle C. Bonilla in key roles that are expected to shake things up for Cross both professionally and personally. Their characters appear tied to a new high-profile case teased in the trailer – one involving a vigilante targeting corrupt elites – pushing the series into even higher stakes territory.

Alongside the newcomers, several familiar faces are back, including Isaiah Mustafa as Cross’ loyal partner, John Sampson, Juanita Jennings, and Caleb Elijah, ensuring the show’s emotional core remains intact. The series continues under the leadership of showrunner and executive producer Ben Watkins, with Alex Cross creator also returning as an executive producer. Backed once again by Amazon MGM Studios, Season 2 promises a bigger, darker, and more intense chapter.

Cross Season 2 premieres on Prime Video on February 11, launching with the first three episodes, followed by weekly releases leading up to the March 18 finale. With new faces, deeper psychological twists, and Alex Cross facing threats unlike anything before, the newly released trailer makes it clear – this season is about to go all the way there. Check out the trailer below and lock in! Share your thoughts in the comment section!

