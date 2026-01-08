Relationship Goals Movie: Kelly Rowland And Method Man Star In New Romantic Comedy

Directed by Emmy-winner Linda Mendoza, the relationship goals movie boasts a talented ensemble cast and creative team.

Source: Courtesy / Amazon MGM Studios

There’s something undeniably exciting about seeing musicians step into the world of acting, especially when they do it well. As audiences, we love watching artists we grew up listening to flex their range on the big (or small) screen. Think about Queen Latifah transitioning from MC to leading lady in films like Set It Off or Just Wright, Will Smith’s smooth evolution from The Fresh Prince to blockbuster movie star, or Ice Cube proving he’s just as funny and commanding in front of the camera as he is behind a mic. These are artists who didn’t just dabble in acting — they owned it, showing us that their talent isn’t confined to one stage. Two icons that we adore are now adding to that proud lineage! Kelly Rowland and Method Man‘s upcoming romantic comedy Relationship Goals has us hyped — not just because they’re on screen, but because they’re on screen together, bringing that soulful, authentic energy we crave.

The Relationship Goals movie flips the rom-com script in all the right ways. The story centers on Leah Caldwell (played by Kelly Rowland), a sharp, ambitious TV producer poised to make history as the first woman to run New York’s top morning show. Just as she’s about to snag her dream job, her ex, Jarrett Roy (Method Man), unexpectedly returns, also gunning for the same position. He claims he’s a changed man, thanks to the wisdom he’s gained from the bestselling book Relationship Goals: How to Win at Dating, Marriage, and Sex, which inspired the film. What follows is a mix of workplace rivalry, old sparks, and the universal struggle to balance ambition with love, all while Leah tries to keep her heart and career on track.

Behind the scenes, this project is stacked with talent and vision. Directed by Emmy-winning filmmaker Linda Mendoza (known for Survival of the Thickest and Harlem), the screenplay is by Laura Lekkos, with earlier drafts by Michael Elliot and Cory Tynan. The film is produced by DeVon Franklin, with Rowland, Bart Lipton, and the book’s author Pastor Michael Todd serving as executive producers under the Amazon MGM Studios banner. Joining Kelly and Method Man on screen are standout performers, including Robin Thede, Annie Gonzalez, Dennis Haysbert, and Matt Walsh, giving the movie both heart and humor.

For both Kelly Rowland and Method Man, this isn’t their first time stepping outside the music world to showcase their acting chops, but it is one of their most intriguing roles yet. Kelly has dipped into film and television with memorable turns in Think Like a Man, Mea Culpa, and even family favorites like The Curse of Bridge Hollow — proving she’s just as captivating in dramatic and comedic moments alike. Method Man has built up serious cred with his acclaimed work on Power Book II: Ghost and roles in films like On the Come Up and Bad Shabbos, bringing layered characters to life with depth and charisma. Relationship Goals gives both artists another stage to shine, blending their real-life star power with roles that explore growth, vulnerability, and love.

Whether you’re tuning in for the love story, the laughs, or just to see two of our favorite artists in a fresh light, the upcoming Relationship Goals movie looks poised to be the must-watch rom-com of early 2026. With a release date locked in for February 4 on Prime Video, fans everywhere can queue it up and fall in love all over again — this time with Kelly Rowland and Method Man lighting up the screen. Below, check out the trailer to get your first taste of the juicy, heartfelt ride. Share your thoughts in the comment section!

