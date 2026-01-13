Subscribe
Yung Miami Is Hoping Her New Song “Grows On People"

Yung Miami Is Hoping Her New Song “Grows On People” Amid Fans Telling Her It Ain’t It

Although the former City Girls member didn't quite get the feedback she was hoping for after sharing a snippet of her latest track, she remains optimistic.

Published on January 13, 2026
yung-miami-new-song-snippet
Source: MICHAEL TRAN / Getty

When City Girls first hit the scene, it felt like lightning in a bottle. Bursting out of Miami with raw confidence, unapologetic bars, and real-life relatability, the duo quickly became the voice of young women everywhere who wanted to talk their talk and live loud. Tracks like “Act Up,” “Twerk,” “P*ssy Talk,” and “Jobs” dominated playlists, clubs, and timelines, while their debut album Girl Code cemented them as one of rap’s most exciting new acts. Between chart success, viral moments, and cultural impact, the future looked insanely promising. City Girls were everywhere, and it felt like they were just getting started.

As time went on, though, the momentum slowed. Internal tension, business issues, and public friction eventually led the group to quietly fall apart, leaving fans wondering what happened to that unstoppable run. Once the breakup became official, things on the music front started to feel shaky. The energy that once felt effortless now seemed fractured, and without the duo’s chemistry, neither side has fully recaptured the magic that made City Girls special in the first place.

Both artists have since tried to carve out their own solo lanes. JT dropped her debut album City Cinderella, which didn’t exactly light up the charts but was generally received as “okay” or “decent” by fans and critics. Meanwhile, Yung Miami has released a handful of solo tracks and stayed visible through media, branding, and viral moments — but musically, neither artist has come close to the heights they once reached together.

Now, Yung Miami is back in the headlines again, this time for controversy. Recently, she accused Tyla of allegedly stealing one of her songs (lifting lyrics without credit), sparking online debate and garnering plenty of side-eye from fans. The situation quickly gained traction, with people dissecting timelines, lyrics, and snippets to determine whether the claims held water. While nothing has been officially resolved, the dispute added more noise to an already messy chapter in Yung Miami’s solo era.

That noise only got louder after Yung Miami previewed a snippet of her latest track — and unfortunately, listeners were not feeling it. Social media wasted no time chiming in, with comments calling the song “unfinished,” “outdated,” and “not hitting like it should.”

Others joked that she should stick to podcasting or branding instead of music. In response, Yung Miami brushed off the criticism, saying the song might just need time to “grow on people.” While fans remain split, we’ll give her that chance – the snippet is posted below, so you can listen and decide for yourself. Share your thoughts in the comment section!

